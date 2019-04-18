NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook In Former Soviet Union To 2023 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Planned Storage Sites



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05769969/?utm_source=PRN



Summary

Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in Former Soviet Union to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Sites is a comprehensive report on underground gas storage industry in Former Soviet Union.The report provides gas storage site details such as asset name, operator name, storage type, start year, working gas capacity along with withdrawal rate for all active, planned and announced gas storage assets in the region.



The report also provides key country comparisons based on contribution to working gas capacity. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023.



Scope

- Updated information on active, planned and announced underground gas storage sites in Former Soviet Union

- Provides working gas capacity by gas storage site from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

- Provides key details such as site name, operator name, type, start year, total storage capacity, working gas capacity, maximum withdrawal rate for all active, planned and announced underground gas storage sites in Former Soviet Union

- Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced underground gas storage sites in Former Soviet Union till 2023.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced gas storage sites in Former Soviet Union

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook capacity data

- Assess key gas storage sites data of your competitors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05769969/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

