Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 On Your Business: How EcSell Institute is helping organizations navigate the post-pandemic landscape

LINCOLN, Neb., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies have been forced to make quick shifts to work-from-home arrangements and respond to rapid changes in the economy. To help businesses understand the impacts of these changes on their workforce, EcSell Institute is providing vital data with their COVID-19 Insight Survey™. It gives organizations a quick and cost-free way to check the pulse of their team members and easily identify areas that need attention.

Having never experienced a pandemic like this in modern times, many leaders are unsure how their employees' work and home lives are affected. Benchmark data from the survey shows:

39% of employees are looking for more communication from their leadership about the impact of COVID-19 on their company

54% of employees admit they are worried about their organization

Two-thirds of the employees surveyed feel it is more difficult for them to perform effectively in their roles now

50% of them don't believe they will achieve their performance expectations this fiscal year

Leaders can use their company-specific results to proactively understand their team members' mindsets and respond accordingly – both to achieve better performance and to show your employees that you care.

"When companies execute this survey, it doesn't just provide crucial info, but it shows your team members that their thoughts and opinions matter right now," says Bill Eckstrom, EcSell Institute CEO. "In a world where a lot is out of control, what you can control is making sure your team knows you're thinking of them, and this survey helps you do that."

Even though 91% of employees feel confident in their leaders' ability to successfully lead them through this pandemic, many leaders still consider this the biggest challenge of their careers. The COVID-19 Insight Survey™ is a valuable tool to properly navigate the post-pandemic landscape.

EcSell Institute is the only organization that measures the impact coaching effectiveness has on employee performance. Bill Eckstrom founded the research-based company in 2008, after his years as an executive left him searching for a more data-driven approach to leading his team to exceed revenue goals. Today, EcSell is the world's foremost authority in metric-based leadership, having researched over 150,000 coaching interactions in the workplace and authoring best-selling book, The Coaching Effect.

