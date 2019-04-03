Understanding The Power Of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many famous athletes including baseball star Alex Rodriguez, golf great Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers, tennis champion Rafael Nadal, and Hines Ward of the Pittsburgh Steelers have created a drumbeat of headlines about Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy , or PRP. Other professional athletes have received PRP for various problems, such as sprained knees and chronic tendon injuries, which have previously been treated with medications, physical therapy, or surgery. But now, PRP is helping many athletes and everyday people who suffer from orthopedic conditions recover sooner and avoid surgery.

PRP has been shown to relieve pain by naturally creating a healing cascade for many musculoskeletal systems. One of the main reasons PRP is believed to be effective is that it provides a highly-concentrated version of your own naturally occurring platelets. Platelets are obtained from blood drawn directly from you, the injured patient, utilizing the innovative Arthrex Angel™ System. Your platelets are then separated from your blood and injected into the area of injury to stimulate your body's natural healing process. Additionally, since it is derived directly from your own body, there is very little risk of an allergic reaction or the body rejecting the blood.

PRP therapy has been shown to be effective in treating:

Chronic tendon injuries, such as tennis elbow and golfer's elbow

Back and neck injuries

ACL injuries

Rotator cuff repairs

Acute muscle and ligament injuries, such as those sustained during sports

Speeding recovery time after surgery

Treatment of osteoarthritis (wear and tear arthritis)

Patellar Tendonitis (jumper's knee)

Achilles tendonitis; Plantar fasciitis

In a nutshell, PRP therapy is a safe, extremely effective, naturally derived healing blood product that is increasingly being used to accelerate healing in injured tissue.

If you are looking for an orthopedic and sports medicine specialist on the leading edge of sports injury treatment in Michigan, look to Dr. Jeffrey Carroll at Movement Orthopedics for the advanced PRP treatments you need.

Would you like to know if you're a candidate for this amazing natural therapy that has the ability to drastically reduce or eliminate pain and the need for invasive surgery? Call (586) 436-3785 or request an appointment online today.

