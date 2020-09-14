Understanding What You Do Well & Building New Revenue Streams - OPEN MINDS Announces September 17 Executive Web Forum

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, Understanding What You Do Well – & Building New Revenue Streams Through Repurposing Current Capabilities, for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Vice President Richard Louis, III, the forum will take a deep dive into how provider organizations can adjust their programs, caseloads, operations, and revenue in the current crisis to maintain margins.

"Crisis recovery requires adjusting the current strategic plan to the likely new landscape. It means anticipating the possible market scenarios, and preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best. Executives must use market intelligence – about consumers, competitors, payers, and more – to adjust strategy in real time. And it's important to compartmentalize executive team attention in the midst of urgent issues to think long-term about what service lines, service geographies, and payer sources need to be added for long-term stability," said OPEN MINDS chief executive officer Monica E. Oss.

In the web forum, Mr. Louis will examine the best practices for evaluating and improving your organization's operations and maximizing your revenue by understanding your portfolio of services, expanding current service lines, and developing new service lines.

Executive attendees will learn:

Basic elements of service line assessment and portfolio analysis

The value of repurposing service lines and operational capabilities

Leveraging alternative payment models as part of re-purposing services and delivery of care

The September 17 executive web forum – exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle – is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

