Undisputed Leader: Inteliquent Hits 100M Numbers in Service

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, the leading provider of cloud communications platform solutions for voice, messaging and emergency services, announced today it has reached one hundred million phone numbers in service in North America. This milestone highlights the quality and breadth of Inteliquent's solutions, which meet evolving business demands of a highly connected society requiring innovative solutions to generate maximum customer engagement.

The demand for phone numbers has been rapidly accelerating as communication service providers and enterprises have migrated business communications to the cloud. Reaching beyond traditional voice, messaging and video needs, cloud communications are ushering in a host of new business uses for phone numbers including food delivery, rideshare and telemedicine, in addition to the rapid expansion of mobility and call center needs.

Inteliquent's tier 1 all-IP network, covering 12,200 on-net rate centers — 3,000 more than the next largest provider — and reaching over 93% of the U.S. population, is the foundation to their comprehensive communications solutions. Service providers and enterprises depend on Inteliquent's extensive footprint reach and high-quality nationwide network, which has multiple layers of redundancy across all components.

"We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone, which is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us," said Ed O'Hara, CEO of Inteliquent. "We reached 100 million numbers driven by the quality and reach of our network and the dedication of our team members to supporting our customers' cloud communications transformation." O'Hara added, "During 2021, we'll continue to support our customers' communications journey as we expand our footprint into many international markets."

Inteliquent's powerful APIs and easy to use self-service portal provide an efficient way for clients to order, manage and control local, wireline and wireless numbers individually or in bulk. Plus, Inteliquent's expert porting specialists make it seamless for customers to port any of their existing phone numbers.

Inteliquent is dedicated to delivering successful digital communications transformations for customers. They recently launched a new website highlighting their comprehensive suite of solutions, which are designed to meet evolving business needs. To learn more about their services, visit their new website at inteliquent.com .

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent empowers communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform is its fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers, as it provides the most expansive footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,200 on-net rate centers and 300 billion minutes of traffic on the network annually. Learn more at www.inteliquent.com .

