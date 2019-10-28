UNDP Hydrogen Industry Conference 2019 held in Foshan, China

The Conference was guided by the Ministry of Science and Technology and co-hosted by the United Nations Development Programme and the China Association of Automobile Manufactures with full support from the People's Government of Foshan City and People's Government of Nanhai District, Foshan City. There were 10 themed forums during the three-day conference. The 3rd International Hydrogen Energy & Fuel Cell Technology & Product Expo Foshan China was held at the same time, covering complete hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturing, hydrogen energy and fuel cell core components, material and other fields.

During the Conference, the first safety manual of China's fuel cell vehicle industry, Safety Guidance for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles 2019, was launched. It will improve the industry's safety awareness for fuel cell vehicles and provide basis for development and revision for the industry's relevant standards.



Valerie Cliff, UNDP Deputy Assistant Administrator, and Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said in her speech that for 16 years, the UNDP has been committed to advocating a low-carbon economy in China and exploring a hydrogen-based clean energy solution for the domestic hydrogen and fuel cell industry. Through the development of hydrogen energy economy and fuel cell commercialization, they have built a broad international platform for China's industrialization of hydrogen energy and fuel cell, promoted the development of China's green and low-carbon economy, and contributed to the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Hydrogen energy has spearheaded Nanhai District's green development as it is green, efficient, and widely applicable. In recent years, Nanhai District has launched China's first hydrogen refueling station and introduced supportive policies for hydrogen energy vehicles. It has pushed the construction of high-density, commercialized and standardized hydrogen refueling stations on a large scale. At present, Nanhai District has successfully built the first batch of high-density, commercialized and standardized hydrogen refueling stations and the first oil-hydrogen joint station in China.

Nanhai District has also put hydrogen industry talent development on its agenda. In the Conference, the UNDP Hydrogen Economy Vocational Training Institute was officially established. The Institute is located in the "Xianhu Hydrogen Valley" and is jointly promoted by the UNDP and the People's Government of Nanhai District, Foshan City.

