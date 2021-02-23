UNDRBUDR and Gran Fondo National Series Announce Partnership

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNDRBUDR, which develops high performance, nature-inspired skincare, today announced an exclusive sponsoring partnership with the Gran Fondo National Series to continue throughout 2021. With over 4,000 participants, the Gran Fondo National Series is comprised of cycling challenges for riders of all levels, with eight events running at amazing locations throughout the U.S. A key event is the 2021 USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championships held in Asheville, NC.

"UNDRBUDR Chamois Cream has become an overnight success thanks to close ties with the cycling community. This nationwide Series, format, and inclusiveness is a great way for us to connect with riders of all types and capabilities," - Rich Ferraro, CEO and Founder of UNDRBUDR, LLC.

UNDRBUDR will contribute to the fun and festivities by providing samples and prizes to participants in many of the categories throughout each event.

About UNDRBUDR, LLC (undrbudr.com)

UNDRBUDR develops high performance, nature-inspired skincare to protect active people before during and after exercise. UNDRBUDR Chamois Cream, launched in 2020, was developed for cyclists of all capabilities and in all conditions. UNDRBUDR has set an industry standard by being the first to develop and improve upon performance metrics for skincare specific to cycling conditions. UNDRBUDR is also committed to sourcing natural, sustainable ingredients which meet these performance, standards rather than chemical or synthetic equivalents wherever possible.

About Gran Fondo National Series (granfondonationalseries.com)

Founded in 2012 by event director Reuben Kline, the Colnago Gran Fondo National Series is the largest and most competitive series of gran fondo cycling events in the United States. Gran Fondo National Series was the first series to implement timed-segment racing into US gran fondo events and has crowned Gran Fondo National Champions and Gran Fondo National Series Champions since 2012. Starting in 2020, the organization entered into a partnership with USA Cycling to bring the existing Gran Fondo National Series events into the USA Cycling portfolio including the presentation of an official USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championship events.

