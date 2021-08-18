Unefi RMS Rebrands as Optimum Retailing (OR) Following Launch of New Platform Features

Name and logo reflect new performance requirements for brick and mortar retail brands

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Unefi, the company behind the Retail Management Software (RMS) platform relied on by brick and mortar retailers worldwide, is announcing a new name for its cloud-based retail software product, Optimum Retailing (OR). The announcement follows an extensive assessment of the challenges and opportunities facing the brick and mortar industry, and reflects the platform's evolution into a critical tool to help today's retailers optimize their store's retail operations.

As both the industry and technology have evolved, the RMS platform has expanded to add two new pillars to its retail communication platform - compliance and performance. With the evolution of the platform and the shift to OR, Unefi offers brick and mortar retailers a powerful predictive modeling tool that incorporates and analyzes multiple data sources, customer behavior, and trends to inform a localized retail strategy for each store location that drives operational efficiencies and increases store performance.

"We're seeing that retail leaders are prioritizing revenue drivers and cost efficiencies like never before as they look to the path ahead now that global economies are starting to reopen, and we're helping our clients do just that at a very critical time," said Sam Vise Co-Founder and CEO of OR. "The financial benefits our clients experience are significant – even prior to the pandemic, our clients would see a 25-30% average increase in traffic, 10% top-line growth, and 30% average bottom-line improvements – all within the first 12-18 months. We're passionate about ensuring the brick and mortar industry thrives, and it's rewarding to be able to help retailers reach their potential."

Clients who have piloted the new OR platform experienced increased revenue due to the enhanced communication, compliance, and performance tools. OR's ability to integrate sales data, shopper traffic, and track associate and customer interactions is also improving the way teams collaborate while elevating overall retail performance.

The launch of OR comes on the heels of new platform features recently rolled out by the company, including Automated Photo Compliance (APC) which uses an AI engine to automatically identify and execute planograms by simply pointing a phone at a fixture. OR also fully integrates POS and sales data in an anonymous way that enables users to see 'heat values' of fixtures that provide a better understanding of what retail store design or fixture configuration works best. The enhancement of additional tools to improve overall store performance includes a strengthened ability to track level of effort (LOE) and automated photo rejection, among others.

The OR platform reflects Unefi's dedication to innovation and focus on evolving and improving the platform and its features to benefit brick and mortar retailers. It is currently available and used by retailers globally.

About Optimum Retailing (OR)

Optimum Retailing (OR) is custom-made, data-driven retail software used by the world's largest brick and mortar brands to help them plan with precision, execute to perfection, and collaborate with clarity. With a focus on strengthening communication, compliance, and performance, OR is a powerful predictive modeling tool that incorporates and analyzes multiple data sources, customer behavior, and trends to inform a localized strategy for each retail location that drives operational excellence and efficiencies to increase store performance. Visit our website at https://optimumretailing.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

