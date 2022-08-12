UNESCO-SOST Transcriativa goes to Metaverse to present Brazil's 'borogodó' -- or mojo -- developed by Compass UOL

The project evolves the creative sustainability concept in the digital environment, strengthening its positioning in society and the market

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNESCO-SOST's Global Sustainability Committee, Barcelona headquarters, reaffirms its commitment to Brazil and formalizes an innovative partnership with Transcriativa. Engaged in creating a journey in the metaverse, UNESCO-SOST Transcriativa, dedicated to Education, Science, and Culture in Brazil (UN's SDG), has chosen Compass UOL to develop a Future Hacking project.

Driven by the famed creativity of the Brazilian people and their 'borogodó', the secret ingredient, this partnership aims to launch a platform as a meeting point for entrepreneurs and their audiences, sharing knowledge about topics related to sustainability and creativity in a diverse, inclusive way to praise our culture. For that, a study was carried out to analyze trends and how non-governmental companies have been connecting to the theme.

"We realized the relevance of Compass UOL's work through the significant results of its successful case studies in the metaverse and digital transformation on a global scale. The combination of the company's different competencies and points of view made us very eager to move forward with this project together," explains Alex Lima, president of UNESCO-SOST Transcriativa.

Four Compass UOL Innovation Studios

Compass UOL counted on four of its Innovation Studios to carry out a discovery. The Future Hacking Innovation Studio analyzed trends and the market to understand how companies of the same segment have been navigating the metaverse. Afterwards, Compass UOL conducted a brainstorming session to define the virtual persona. Then, the User Experience, Agile Transformation, and Gaming & XR Innovation Studios developed a prototype, which led up to the technical plan to build the new space.

"Entering in the metaverse has been the greatest technological evolution ever made by UNESCO-SOST Transcriativa. We want to show that relevant issues can be treated in an immersive way and become even more interesting to the public," emphasizes Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Compass UOL.

Discovery was based and structured on the analyzed trends, creating a basis for the organization's universe in the metaverse. Just as Compass UOL supports the project, UNESCO-SOST Transcriativa hopes other companies will take part to enable the metaverse initiative. Launching of the immersive digital platform is scheduled for later this year.

