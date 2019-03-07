Unex Launches an Integrated and Modular Global V2X System Portfolio

Powered by Autotalks' CRATON2/PLUTON2 global V2X chipset integrated with Unex's V2Xcast™, Unex's 2nd generation systems shorten development cycle for accelerated V2X deployment globally.

HSINCHU, Taiwan, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unex, the leading provider of V2X systems, is pleased to partner with Autotalks, a world leader in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communications solutions, to implement the most flexible, cyber-secure and cost-effective dual-mode (DSRC/C-V2X) system architecture. Unex's 2nd generation systems are based on Autotalks' mature state-of-the-art CRATON2/PLUTON2 chipset, which are the first solutions in the world to support both DSRC and C-V2X(PC5) in a single System-on-Chip (SoC).

Unex's 2nd generation product architecture is completely modular and can be implemented either as a standalone global V2X communication unit, or into a complete Telematics unit. Unex's V2X SOM is a physically isolated global V2X solution that ensures domain separation between safety (V2X) and Telematics (V2N) domains. The physical isolation of the V2X subsystem from the cellular NAD is instrumental for ensuring reliable and secure operation of the safety system. Unex's V2X SOM is aimed to enable V2X on various Telematics platforms, and implements the isolated global V2X subsystem as in Autotalks-MediaTek joint reference design announced by the companies in MWC 2019.

In addition to hardware modularity, Unex's 2nd generation enables ease of V2X software development through its homegrown V2Xcast™ technology. Previously, V2X protocol software had to be built and verified per platform per project, resulting in a duplicated effort, risk and cost. With Unex intuitive V2Xcast™ solution, V2Xcast™ provides a ready-to-use V2X communication services for V2X applications. By utilizing V2Xcast™, application developers can merely focus on the application development without worrying the underlying communication technology. Customers can significantly cut time-to-market with less development and testing cost. With single software development effort, customers will be able to deploy Unex' systems anywhere in the world.

"Autotalks is pleased to continue the long-term successful cooperation with Unex on implementation of secure cost-effective global V2X platform. We look forward to seeing Unex's 2nd generation products saving lives around the globe," said Ram Shallom, Autotalks VP Business Development. "Unex SOM-301 series is an automotive-grade V2X subsystem designed to make V2X innovations in cross-industry markets. Together with Autotalks, we are helping to deliver a safer and more efficient connected vehicles to the world," said Nick Lee, Executive VP of Unex Technology.

Unex's product portfolio is designed to meet the rising market demand for easy-to-use DSRC/C-V2X units in infrastructure, intelligent transports, smart cities and to facilitate the development of mass-market solutions.

About Unex Technology Corporation

Unex Technology Corporation (Unex) was founded in Dec. 1997. Unex provides wireless communication hardware and software in modular technology building blocks, including Wi-Fi, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and Internet of Things (IoT). Unex is committed to working in partnership with the connected ecosystem to integrate and deploy different wireless communication solution.

