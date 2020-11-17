Unexpected Spike in Thanksgiving Travel and 3 More Surprising Trends, Reports Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a global pandemic, more Americans than ever still plan to travel this Thanksgiving.

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, shares surprising new traveler behavior as the holiday season begins.

Unusual Thanksgiving Travel Trends

More US residents are traveling for Thanksgiving this year.

Squaremouth reports a 26% increase in overall travelers. US residents taking domestic trips have increased by over 170%, while international travelers have decreased by 44%.

Coverage for coronavirus is a new top concern.

40% of Thanksgiving travelers specifically searched for coverage for coronavirus, replacing top concerns from previous years, such as weather and financial default.

Younger generations make up the majority of those insuring trips.

Travelers age 34 and under now account for 45% of all insured Thanksgiving travelers this year, up from 37% last year.

Travelers are spending more on their Thanksgiving trips, even with reported travel deals and discounts.

The average trip cost has increased across the board for the most popular destinations, with Turks and Caicos being the most expensive trip.

Impacts to Traditional Thanksgiving Destinations

Domestic trips top the charts followed by Mexico and Caribbean countries.

The US remains the most popular destination, while Turks and Caicos is the only international destination to see an increase in travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Destination YOY Change in

Travelers 2020 Average Trip

Cost YOY Change in Trip

Cost United States +170% $3,544.74 +31% Mexico -23% $4,526.62 +60% Turks and Caicos +537% $8,092.65 +113% The Bahamas -54% $4,631.20 +74% Costa Rica -65% $6,166.67 +138%

Methodology: Data is based on all travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between March 12 – November 9, 2020, for travel over the week of Thanksgiving (11/21-29/2020). Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

KEY CURRENT RESOURCE:

Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center which is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

