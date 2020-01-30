UNFI Announces 2019 Report on Social and Environmental Responsibility

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in the U.S., today released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report, now in its ninth annual edition, reflects a comprehensive summary of the Company's progress on its social and environmental commitments.

"UNFI has a long tradition of doing the right thing – giving back and operating our business in a way that minimizes our environmental footprint. As we grow, we remain committed to being good stewards of our planet, our communities, and our people," said Steven L. Spinner, UNFI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are particularly concerned about the effects of climate change and are actively working to evaluate and mitigate our climate impact. More than ever, I'm proud of the difference we've made on all fronts. Not only are we changing the face of grocery distribution, we continue to use our scale for better."

The Report was developed using two of the leading sustainability reporting frameworks as a reference – SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and GRI (Global Reporting Initiative). Highlights are provided under each of three pillars, including:

Better for Our World

Generated 5,745 MWh in on-site solar energy, equivalent to CO 2 emissions from the electricity use of 688 U.S. homes for one year.

emissions from the electricity use of 688 U.S. homes for one year. Earned Management level score (B) for our 2019 disclosure to CDP Climate Change, reflecting an increased focus on evaluating the environmental impacts of our supply chain and a higher level of oversight of sustainability topics.

Expanded our Ridgefield, WA distribution center by 541,000 square feet, using green building practices. This update is expected to reduce our energy usage by 54% and capture 90% of rainfall at that facility.

Better for Our Communities

Awarded more than $1 million through the UNFI Foundation to nonprofits across the U.S. to support our mission of building better food systems and nurturing everyday health. To learn more visit www.unfifoundation.org.

through the UNFI Foundation to nonprofits across the U.S. to support our mission of building better food systems and nurturing everyday health. To learn more visit www.unfifoundation.org. Spent $956 million with more than 1,200 women and minority-owned business, including direct and indirect spend with partners in merchandising, products, goods and services.

with more than 1,200 women and minority-owned business, including direct and indirect spend with partners in merchandising, products, goods and services. Donated 33 million+ pounds of food– the equivalent of nearly 28 million meals.

Supported the creation of more than 140,000 acres of new organic farmland through our UNFI Foundation grants.

Better for Our People

Renewed focus on safety puts the well-being of our associates at the forefront of everything we do.

Launched new wellness program for associates with bite-sized tools and resources to encourage healthy habitats, like getting enough sleep, being active, and eating healthy.

Launched new volunteering and giving portal, making it easier for our associates to join us in giving back.

Created a new recognition program, encouraging our associates to celebrate great work every day.

"We believe better food can only come from a healthy planet, and we're focused on doing our part so that future generations have access to clean air and water, and a safe and nutritious food supply," said Alisha Real, UNFI Senior Sustainability Manager and Executive Director of the UNFI Foundation.

The full 2019 UNFI Corporate Social Responsibility Report is available online at https://www.unfi.com/sustainability-report-2019-overview.

Looking ahead, UNFI is conducting a materiality assessment to prioritize social and environmental issues of key concern to the business and its stakeholders, which will further inform the Company's future sustainability commitments and initiatives. The results of this strategy work will be shared in UNFI's 2020 report.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Steve Bloomquist, Vice President, Investor Relations

952-828-4144

steve.j.bloomquist@unfi.com

For Media:

Jeff Swanson, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

952-903-1645

jeffrey.s.swanson@unfi.com

SOURCE United Natural Foods, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.unfi.com

