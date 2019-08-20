unfollowclub® Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Supporting Emerging Artists

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating five years of bringing together artists from around the world, unfollowclub® announced today the launch of the unfollowclub® limited eyewear collection, a new co-branding opportunity for independent designers. The counter-culture art collaborative supports like-minded creatives with artistic co-productions in graphic design, local meetups, and a growing online engagement platform.

The founders of unfollowclub® utilized their decades of design and manufacturing experience to develop a groundbreaking network of non-traditional distributors and small-batch manufacturers. The unfollowclub® movement now provides opportunities for independent designers to co-brand small batch, high quality acetate and metal eyewear. Through the collaborative, custom design capabilities are available for a fraction of the cost of larger production MOQs. Artists and independent brands can choose from a large selection of trend-forward frame features to craft high end sunglass designs.

"We support independent designers by strengthening their individual brands and providing art collaboration opportunities and non-traditional distribution channels," said Jorg Schuster, independent artist and unfollowclub® founder. "Our newest strictly limited eyewear collection is available to our community of artists and supported with un-traditional distribution channels through partnerships with tattoo studios, boutiques, and innovative art and design environments."

unfollowclub® launched four years ago featuring unique creative projects inspired by the wolf, who leaves a crowded pack to start a new family and implements new ideas and structures from the ground up. The "u" brand continues to appear in the artwork produced by the founders, encapsulating the continuous changes that mark the art and consumer branding industry. The 100+ artists from the US and around the world who make up unfollowclub® stand for collaboration and customization, as well as providing smaller and more personalized distribution channels and improving artist exposure.

"unfollowclub® represents the future with design collaboration and non-traditional distribution," said Schuster. "Eyewear is a brand memento that can be seen every day and should be a premium product.

Together we often promote messages of self-worth through our designs. We believe a modern brand carries responsibility and should stand for something way beyond sales figures. Together, we are building a foundation for long-term partnerships with independent designers and artists from around the globe."

