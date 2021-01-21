Ungerboeck Hires Casey Jessmon as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Mr. Jessmon joins Ungerboeck with more than 10 years of experience in operational information security and has a proven record of accomplishment in leadership roles prior to joining the team. Mr. Jessmon was the Business Information Security Officer at Equifax Workforce Solutions and he also served as the Director of Information Security Operations at Mastercard where he managed a global team responsible for building and protecting the Information Security Infrastructure. In addition, he also held various IT (Information Technology) and security roles at Nestle Purina and Boeing.

Mr. Jessmon's focus at Ungerboeck will be continuing to foster and invest in a culture of security. He will be involved in evaluating and recommending the latest tools and technologies to ensure that Ungerboeck can be proactive and well prepared in our approach with security. Ungerboeck's global customer base is subject to various data security and privacy laws in their respective countries. In addition, customers want to use industry best practices to ensure that their customers' data is secure. Mr. Jessmon will interface with our customers to discuss these security processes, protocols and certifications. Plus, he will be involved in maintaining and growing industry security certifications like, PCI-DSS and TISAX and ISO27001.

"The events industry has been taking various measures to ensure physical security of attendees. Today, it's equally important that we focus on data security and privacy. With hiring of Casey Jessmon as our Chief Information and Security Officer, we are further bolstering our security team. Casey's experience will allow us to build new tools, processes and learnings to ensure that our customers have peace of mind using the Ungerboeck cloud solution," says Manish Chandak, President & Chief Executive Officer at Ungerboeck.

Ungerboeck is the world's leading event technology software empowering over 50,000 users in more than 50 countries. Our community of customers includes top shows from across the world; amazing performing arts venues; global convention centers; some of the world's most visited museums, professional sports arenas, and stadia; plus, other unique events and venues of all shapes and sizes.

