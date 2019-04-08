Uni-Bio Science (HK690) Appoints CEO, Non-Executive Director and Independent Non-executive Director Leveraging on Deep Industry Knowledge to Garner New Impetus

HONG KONG, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company – Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 0690.HK), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zhao Zhi Gang as the CEO, Mr. Ma Qing Shan as independent non-executive director and Mr. Tony Yau as non-executive director of the Group, effective on 8 April 2019.

The appointment of Mr. Zhao, Mr. Ma and Mr. Yau are of profound significance for the Group. Mr. Zhao attained his bachelor's degree in Economics from Peking University in 1983, and furthered his study for a master's degree in Professional Accounting from the University of Hartford, Connecticut, United States. Mr. Zhao is a U.S. certified public accountant and a fellow of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Zhao has garnered profound expertise in finance and management for over 20 years in various publicly listed companies and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the U.S. and in PRC., and offered advice to numerous listed companies on M&A and business spinoff projects, and showcasing his outstanding managerial capabilities from then. He has provided services for the pharmaceutical industry for many years, including Kingmed Center for Clinical Laboratories in Guangzhou and the U.S.-listed Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, where he gathered deep industry insight. The Group believes that the joining of Mr. Zhao will help optimize the cost-control structure and enhance operating efficiency for the Group.

Mr. Ma attained two bachelor's degrees from Peking University, majoring in Finance at Guanghua School of Management and Electronic Commerce at School of Electronics Engineering and Computer Science. He is holding the qualification of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He also participated in the Insead EMBA project held by Tsinghua University. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ma has provided services at various consulting firms and practiced management for over 16 years, including provision of management consulting services for 15 Fortune 500 companies and a number of listed public companies and fast-growing enterprises, and also once serving as consulting director of KPMG Advisory (China) Limited and Accenture (China) Co., Ltd.. Leveraging on his years of practical experience in data management, corporate KPI management, business optimization and digitization for companies, the Group believes that Mr. Ma's joining will help better integrate the Group's current business with information technologies, and improve resources allocation for the Group.

Mr. Yau attained his bachelor's degree with first class honours in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified public Accountants. Mr. Yau has deep insight in corporate management and accumulated over 20 years of experience from the capital market and investment banks. He offered consultancy services to many large-scale and recognizable IPO and M&A projects. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Futec International Holdings Limited and HeungKong Financial Group Limited. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director of Global Investment Banking of Deutsche Bank and had spent over 11 years leading the consumer sector business origination and execution in Asia. From August 2000 to May 2006, Mr. Yau was the vice president of the investment banking department of BNP Paribas Capital (Asia Pacific) Limited. The Group believes that Mr. Yau's remarkable experience and executive capability will lead the Group to higher achievements.

Commenting on their appointment, Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman of and Executive Director of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited said, "In the past 5 years, Mr. Zhao has been our independent non-executive director, and obtained deep understanding of our business, values and prospect, he decided to join our senior management team because he strongly believes in the Uni-Bio story. I am also equally excited to have Mr. Ma and Mr. Yau join our team, their expertise and past experience are all top tier, the profile of our board is extremely unique and exceptionally capable for a small cap company in Hong Kong."

Mr. Leung continued: "Given the fast changing biopharmaceutical market in China, the Group has always welcomed changes to better adapt to the competitive landscape. For that reason, the Group has recently completed a restructuring to move from the past divisional organizational structure to functional organizational structure. The new structure enables better control, less bureaucracy, and higher efficiency for the organization. Currently we have formed 8 BUs to cover key activities across the value chain. We also proposed better accountability for each BU head in order to drive results more clearly. Amid the fast developing stage where numerous innovative biologic drugs will soon be launched, we aim to reduce another 20% of cost for the Group in the coming year. In addition, we aim to increase the efficacy of capital expenditure to underpin operating capabilities. In 2018, we carried out the above transformations and have reduced our general administrative expenses by 16.6%. We believe we can continue to leverage on this experience in 2019 and further reduce cost to an optimal level without impacting our operations."

- END -

About Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The research and development center is fully equipped with a complete system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot plant test base which is in line with NMPA requirements. The Group also has two GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing and Shenzhen. The Group is focused on the development of novel treatments and innovative drugs addressing the therapeutic areas of diabetes, ophthalmology and dermatology.

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 12, 2001. Stock code: 0690.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Zhang Phone: +86 10 5914 0747 Email: jacob.zhang@uni-bioscience.com

SOURCE Uni-Bio Science Group Limited