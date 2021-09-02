Uniarch Unear A30, the All-in-One Video Conference Camera is about to launch on Indiegogo

COVID-19 has posed a negative impact on communication and interaction in companies, schools, hospitals and some other organizations. Under such circumstance, online meeting is adopted as a method to maintain organization's connectivity. Demi Zhang, the Global Product Director of Uniarch claimed that the company carried the responsibility of keeping everyone safe while maintaining everyone's productivity.

Online meeting thus becomes the trend, and webcams have answered the need of uprising market of online communication devices. However, most webcams in the market fail to provide a high-quality online meeting experience for users, due to their inferior functions of blurred images, buzzing noises and unstable connecting signals.



In order to solve these problems, Unear A30 perfects the sound transmission process with an advanced AI algorithm. Sounds in a 5-meter range can be thoroughly collected by a powerful 4-element omnidirectional microphones array. The embedded AI techniques then help analyze the sound, suppressing noise and canceling echoes. Uniarch is ready to release Unear A30 for users to "hear extraordinary", which is the norm they comply with.

"We also find that ordinary webcams can no longer fulfill user's need for getting more than 2 people involved at the single side in an online meeting. That's why we want to release a product like Unear A30 to make it possible for 8-15 people to get captured by the conference camera," said Zhang. Unear A30 is equipped with a 115º ultra-wide-angle camera and HD-resolution images for users who are able to be seen and get involved during the meeting. "We want Unear A30 to be more than a 'throw-away' product when the epidemic period ends. It should also be a productivity booster that can be placed in your workplace when people get back to the office. Online meetings ought to stay."



Unear A30 is easy to use. With USB plug-and-play, it asks for no other configuration settings on computers. It is compatible with most mainstream online meeting platforms, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and so forth. The support systems of Unear A30 include Windows, Mac OS and Linux.

It is the first time that Uniarch conducts a crowdfunding program. "We hope our customers can offer suggestions to Unear A30 and help us to run the campaign, also we want them to have the product at a favorable and discounted price. Having considered these conditions, we chose Indiegogo to have our product launched," relayed Zhang. Users are supposed to get the lowest price up to 30% off by signing up now on Indiegogo:

About Uniarch

Uniarch is a sub-brand of Uniview, the company that commits itself to video surveillance research and development, bearing the mission of making smart life easier through reliable video technology, one-stop smart products and friendly services for the customers. The core values of Uniarch are beliefs in openness and integrity, which are incentives for them to refine their product design and manufacture. Uniarch builds business with the support and trust of others and accumulates reputation step by step. The brand has a strong awareness of protecting the environment. It is certified by ISO14000 and RoHS. The team insists on being eco-friendly during production and manufacturing.

