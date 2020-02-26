Uniarmour & Total Rod Concepts Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement For Sucker Rod Protectors In Texas & Oklahoma

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniarmour announces a partnership with Total Rod Concepts, a subsidiary of TRC Services, Inc (TRC), to exclusively distribute Uni-Rods – Uniarmour's sucker rod protectors – in Texas and Oklahoma.

Uni-Rod – Uniarmour's sucker rod protectors – provide oilfield service and operating companies with a safer, more efficient, and cost-cutting way to run operations by having faster installation and no impact. This protective solution prevents damage to the threaded ends of sucker rods during transportation and storage.

"We're excited to partner with TRC, given their experience and history of excellence. TRC is a transformational company and leader in sucker rods, a perfect fit for Uniarmour's innovative solutions," said Hazem Halim, Uniarmour's CEO and Co-Founder. "With TRC as our new partner and access to their robust distribution network, we're looking forward to expanding our operations in Texas and Oklahoma for continued growth."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to distribute Uniarmour's innovative sucker rod thread protectors," said Don Ewing, Total Rod Concepts' President. "We believe they will save time at the wellsite while offering superior protection for the sucker rod threads. The Uniarmour thread protectors should become the standard in the industry."

TRC is a leading provider of new and remanufactured steel sucker rods and new Fiberflex Fiberglass sucker rods to major and independent oil and gas producers. TRC services customers across the United States from three plants in Midland, TX, and one plant in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Uniarmour

Founded in 2016, Uniarmour – headquartered in Houston, Texas – is a provider of innovative thread protection solutions serving the global market for OCTG, tubings, sucker rods, drill pipes, and oilfield service tools used for onshore and offshore oil and gas operations. For more information about Uniarmour, visit www.uniarmour.com.

