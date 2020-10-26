Unibet launches first ever professional sports themed casino games in the US

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet continues to innovate in the iGaming space as it launches the first professional sports themed casino games ever in the US. In a unique collaboration with Philadelphia Eagles and Pala Interactive, Unibet launches the "Eagles Blackjack" and the "The Eagles Online Slot". These games will give a truly engaging experience to customers in Pennsylvania.

Shortly after expanding the partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles to both Casino and Sportsbook, Unibet, a part of Kindred Group, brings to Pennsylvania a first-of-its-kind Blackjack game. It is also the first time a casino game will be Philadelphia Eagles themed. The game will be available on the Unibet Betting & Casino mobile app and pa.unibet.com for customers in Pennsylvania.

In addition, Unibet will be launching an exclusive Eagles themed slots game, the "Eagles Online Slot". With an anticipated launch later this year, the game will also be available in Pennsylvania.

"The partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles is truly special and this is a great testimony of how two perfectly aligned organizations can deliver fantastic innovative products for their fans and customers. I am extremely proud of the work done by both teams to release the first ever professional themed sports casino game in the United States, and this is just the beginning", says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

"We are excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking partner like Unibet whose innovation continues to create new and exciting online opportunities for our fans," said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. "As the online gaming industry continues to emerge and expand in the marketplace, our partnership with Unibet takes us to a whole new level and allows us to be on the forefront of industry firsts, such as being featured in the country's first professional sports-themed casino game."

For more information:

Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US

+1 702 333 5360

[email protected]

Maria Angell-Dupont

+46 721 651 517

[email protected]

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe, US and Australia, offering over 27 million customers across 12 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,700 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of ESSA (sports betting integrity). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/unibet-launches-first-ever-professional-sports-themed-casino-games-in-the-us,c3225336

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Kindred Group