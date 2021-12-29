UNice Hair New Year Sale In 2022: Up To 20% Off

"Although Christmas deals may be over, there are still tons of can't-miss end-of-year sales going on right now with massive markdowns on everything from human hair wigs and hair extensions to lace frontals and lace closures. Of course, UNice Hair is no exception. In order to give consumers more options and more incredible savings, we also hold New Year Sale and even launches many new arrivals, for example: V Part Wigs , Brown Wigs , Piano Highlight Wigs, U Part Wigs , T Part Lace Wig , 360 Lace Front Wigs, 13×4 Lace Frontals, and so on. On the occasion, there will have a wave of wig sales are primed to refresh their look. In a word, we hope we can meet the need of our customers and bring fashion and beauty to them," the CEO of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua, said.

From December 28th, 2021 to January 3rd, 2022, UNice Hair has a big end-of-year sale: 5% off over $129 and 8% off beyond $249. In addition, users can get 200 points with registration or gain 50 points through logging in UNice Hair website or UNice app. When shopping, customers can save money by virtue of these points. What is more surprising, there are some huge discounts about Headband Wigs as well, Deep Wave Wigs, HD Lace Wigs, Black Wigs. By stacking these discounts, it is available for customers to a discount of up to 20% Off, naturally, save more money.

More importantly, UNice Hair recently accepts afterpay payments as well, through Sezzle, Quadpay, Klarna and Paypal. It means customers can buy now and pay later, even though when they don't have enough budget. Just need to split the entire order into four interest-free payments over six weeks, consumers can freely buy any human hair wigs or hair weaves they want with the least amount of money.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair, one of the biggest hair products retailers and whole sellers in the world, has won praises from a large number of customers with high-quality products and services and has strong customer stickiness and brand power. In the future, UNice Hair will continue to focus on providing customers with exceptional service and top-rated Human hair products in order to greatly improve the shopping experience of loyal fans.

