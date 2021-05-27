UNice.com Offering Buy Now Pay Later Options to Reduce Customer Stress

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice hair, one of the best online wig websites, has announced a new partnership with Klarna these days and offers Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's customers. By it, customers can buy now, pay later with 4 interest-free payments, which keeps their payments smaller so that they keep more money for living.

More and more users are purchasing human hair wigs and hair weave online to prepare for traveling. To ease the pressure of payment and alleviate the financial burden on customers, UNice continues to expand its partnerships to open up the possibility of affordable human hair wigs to more people.

The latest partners are the global popular Klarna, PayPal, Quadpay, and Sezzle, which are all leading US-based installment payment platform, providing consumers with a simple, transparent, and financially responsible alternative to traditional credit, Customers can buy what they need today and pay later in 4 payments with these BNPL ways.No interest and no fees.

Shoppers can sign-up for these BNPL payments and are ready to use the service in just a matter of minutes. If approved, they'll see their available spend and can shop at thousands of stores immediately. Customers can choose whatever they want at unice.com, such as lace front wigs, headband wig, colored wigs, HD lace wigs, etc.

According to UNice Managing Director and CEO Mr. Hua, the incoming of UNice significantly grows every day after cooperating with buy now pay later partners.

Now customers can select their newest hairstyle and latest fashion very easily with the UNice app. As always, Unice is adding ease to shopping with its app so that it is accessible for customers to select the right fashion hair with one click. Customers can have the world of fashion in their pockets. They can save big on the UNice APP!

Besides, UNice hair provides $500+ hair and wigs for free. Customers can bargain to get UNice free hair right now! It is true!!! Customers can get UNice free hair by inviting their friends to help them bargain.

UNice hair will continue to execute, upgrade its service, improve user experience, and pursues the latest fashion, and aims to create beauty, deliver beauty and glam to every woman.

About UNice Hair

UNice hair is committed to providing the most cost-effective natural root-to-tip human hair wigs to everyone around the world. UNice was born in 1999 in Xuchang, Henan, having more than 20 years of combined experience in the beauty industry, specialized in professional set design, production, sales, service over the world. UNice always keeps a practical and fashionable attitude to create the perfect various humanity style for women.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: https://www.unice.com/

SOURCE Xuchang UNice Hair Products Co.,Ltd