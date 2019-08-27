Unick Invent Announces the Launch of Woo-Dy - a Revolutionary Mechanical Keyboard

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unick Invent introduces a newly designed keyboard that combines incredible performance and natural style. Woo-dy is a premium mechanical keyboard built with natural wood, Gateron key switches, spherical keycaps and stunning RGB backlighting. It is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/woo-dy/woo-dy-a-67-keys-mechanical-keyboard-that-is-breathing

Woo-dy is the perfect keyboard for modern digital lifestyles. It helps users maintain productivity and a better typing experience as they change seamlessly from device to device and even across operating systems. The wireless mechanical keyboard easily connects to devices via Bluetooth or plugs in using a USB Type-C cable for hassle-free connectivity. It makes typing on almost any device easy, and it can connect wirelessly with up to three devices at once. The compact, efficient keyboard is small enough to take anywhere and powerful enough for any task.

Woo-dy is compact and lightweight, yet large enough to accommodate 67 keys and provide a more comfortable and enjoyable typing experience, especially on mobile devices and laptops. It is the most portable and effective choice for business travel or productive holidays.

But how does Woo-dy provide a better typing experience?

"When it comes to keyboards, the most important factor is its switches. Woo-dy utilizes Gateron mechanical switches that provide a tactile feel and accurate feedback. Our keyboard includes three different switches that can easily be customized to suit the particular preference of anyone and provide the ultimate in comfort and performance." -Roger, CEO Unick Invent

Gateron switches are world-renown for their quality, feel and feedback and have an estimated lifetime of 50 million clicks — the highest on the market. The three hot-swappable switch sets that are provided with Woo-dy let users achieve the perfect typing experience. Blue switches for a tactile feel and audible click, Brown switches for a tactile yet quiet feel, or Red switches for a gentle and linear keystroke.

In addition to the high-performance switches, Woo-dy has a natural style that sets it apart and is the perfect combination of form and function. It has a natural walnut/cherry wood base that adds beauty, harmony and a touch of relaxation to any work area. It's evocative of vintage artwork and fits any room decor.

Woo-dy adds to that beauty with 16.8 RGB LED backlighting powered by the included customization software. Users can create and display stunning colors and cool light effects, such as strobe, pulse or static, that suit any mood or working environment.

Woo-dy is packed with features, style and performance that finally make it possible to experience productive and enjoyable typing on any device. Woo-dy is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters. For more information visit the campaign page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/woo-dy/woo-dy-a-67-keys-mechanical-keyboard-that-is-breathing

