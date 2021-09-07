Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.

A link to the webcast will be available on September 13, 2021 and may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section:Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Unicycive

Unicycive is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

