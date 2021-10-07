Unifeye Vision Partners Completes Partnership with Southern California Desert Retina Consultants

Unifeye Vision Partners expands into Palm Springs and Palm Desert Tweet this

"We are excited to finalize our partnership with UVP," said Dr. Clement Chan, founder and Managing Partner of Desert Retina. "We were drawn to UVP because they prioritize people-centric values and place physicians, our team members and exceptional patient care at the heart of all practice management decisions. We look forward to working and growing with UVP."

"We're excited to welcome Desert Retina to the UVP community," said Sami Abbasi, President and CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "Dr. Chan and his team bring more than 32 years of retinal experience serving the greater Coachella Valley and Inland Empire markets and have earned an outstanding reputation for delivering clinical excellence and compassionate patient care. Their expertise allows us to extend our retinal subspecialty offerings to the referring physician and patient communities that we serve. We look forward to supporting their team and furthering their growth throughout the region."

UVP was formed in 2017 with a growth investment from private equity firm Waud Capital Partners. This partnership represents the continued execution of the Company's strategy of partnering with leading eye care providers and supporting their growth.

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 91 providers, 32 clinical locations, and 6 ambulatory surgery centers.

For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 325 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities.

For additional information on Waud Capital, visit the firm's website at www.waudcapital.com.

SOURCE Unifeye Vision Partners Management, LLC

Related Links

www.uvpeye.com

