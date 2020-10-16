Unified Brands Unveils Mobile Air Filtration Units to Help Foodservice Operations Offer Patrons Peace of Mind

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Unified Brands, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, announced a partnership with Purafil to provide a new air filtration solution to the foodservice industry backed by scientifically proven technology. The new Purafil/Unified Brands partnership helps restaurants get back to "normal" while providing their customers and employees peace of mind by removing harmful aerosols from the air entering the filtration units*.

While traditional precautions, such as sanitization, face masks and social distancing, are key in the transition to healthy indoor foodservice, foodservice operations want to control potential hazards in the air as well. The new PURA 400TM, PURA 800TM and PURA 1200TM units give patrons and employees peace of mind by using a multi-stage filtration process that includes patented technology and is shown to remove 99.99% of aerosols carrying viruses* from the air entering the unit during independent third-party laboratory tests.

"We have all been in uncharted territories the past several months and as foodservice operations begin serving customers in a more normal way, it's important to combat concerns people may have about the air in enclosed spaces," said John Davis, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Unified Brands.

The units roll into place, allowing for a versatile layout, feature 360-degree air circulation and purification, and emit minimal noise, an average of 60 dB (about as loud as a regular conversation) for the PURA 400 and 800 and 63dB for the PURA 1200. The four-stage filtration process includes a pre-filter, chemical filtration to remove inanimate contaminants, patented antimicrobial technology to protect the filter, and a HEPA final filter. There are no washable parts and filters are replaced approximately every 6 months, depending on model and usage.

The PURA 400 is an in-room mobile unit with a minimal footprint, 12.5 square inches and 25 inches tall. It can filter dining areas as large as 400 square feet, and larger operations can place additional units in the same room if needed. The PURA 800 offers additional purification capacity at 16.5-by-26.4 inches and 44 inches tall, it provides protection for dining areas up to 800 square feet and features a smart LCD display with touch controls and filter replacement alerts. The PURA 1200 echoes the smart control features of the PURA 800 and covers 1200 square feet in a 27-by-26.5 inches and 44 inches tall footprint.

With PURA 400, PURA 800 and PURA 1200 filtration units, your foodservice operation comforts customers about eating in your establishment, and branded window clings touting the benefits highlight your operation as one that takes the safety of patrons and employees seriously, allowing you to take another step toward "normal" operations.

For additional information about Unified Brands, please visit unifiedbrands.net/purashield-air-purification/.

*No representation made herein is intended to make claims about the effectiveness of the PURA 400/ 800/1200 against SARS-CoV-2. Laboratory testing demonstrated 99.99% removal of aerosols carrying MS2 from air entering the unit. Copies of the full test reports are available upon request.

About Unified Brands:

Unified Brands and its Groen, Randell, Avtec, A la Cart, Power Soak and CapKold product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion ware washing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan, and Mississippi.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

