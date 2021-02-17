Unified Communications Market Size To Be Valued At $167.1 Billion By 2025 Owing To Rising Adoption Of Cloud-based Services For Seamless & Fast Communication in Enterprises | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified communications market size is projected to account for USD 167.1 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow with 16.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Factors such as increasing preference for Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS), Changing workforce dynamics, and virtualization of devices & data are anticipated to fuel the demand for UC solutions among enterprises.

Growing adoption of cloud-based services seamless and fast communication in enterprises are projected to drive the market growth. Further, organizations are widely adopting cloud-based solutions to improve productivity of their remotely located resources.

The cloud-based UC solution allows geographically dispersed and diverse resources to collaborate mutually and work together in real-time through video and voice conferencing. Moreover, shift towards a cloud-based solution allows enterprises to reduce capital spending by applying an operational cost model which enables them to pay as per capacity they need.

Rising demand for UC solutions is encouraging solution providers to develop advanced versions for enterprises. Thus, solution providers including Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; and Avaya, Inc. are offering team collaboration and a mix of UC solutions to strengthen their market position.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Unified Communications Market" Report 2025.

Due to intense competition among market players, they are striving to offer diverse solutions along with several features such as email platform, video & audio conferencing, unified messaging, and instant messaging. Hence, several features offering by industry players is expected to propel the unified communication market growth over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The hosted UC solution is projected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period due to growing adoption of UCaaS solution across enterprises.

Among applications, healthcare application segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period owing to growing adoption of video conferencing tools for monitoring remote patients.

The SMEs is projected to emerge as fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2025 due to increased need for efficient Unified infrastructure to enhance communication capabilities.

The audio & video conferencing segment is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to growing visual communication tools deployment in enterprises.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of local service providers offering different solutions.

is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of local service providers offering different solutions. The key players operating in this industry are Avaya, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and NEC Corporation.

Browse 126 page research report with TOC on "Global Unified Communications (UC) Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/unified-communication-market

Million Insights has segmented the global unified communications (UC) market on the basis of product, application, organization size, solution and region:

UC Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Hosted



On-premise

UC Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Enterprises



Education



Government



Healthcare



Others

UC Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

UC Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Instant and Unified Messaging



Audio & Video Conferencing



IP Telephony



Others

UC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia





New Zealand



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Drone Data Service Market - The global drone data services market size is projected to value at USD 8.15 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 57.3% from 2017 to 2025. The growth can be imputed to the rising use of information provided by drones in big data and operational analytics.

The global drone data services market size is projected to value at by 2025, with a CAGR of 57.3% from 2017 to 2025. The growth can be imputed to the rising use of information provided by drones in big data and operational analytics. Folding Bicycle Market - The global folding bicycle market size is projected to reach USD 926.9 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast duration. The increasing importance of cycling as a way to attain fitness among the millennials is predicted to be the key factor for these products.

The global folding bicycle market size is projected to reach by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast duration. The increasing importance of cycling as a way to attain fitness among the millennials is predicted to be the key factor for these products. Laser Cutting Machines Market - The global laser cutting machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.72 billion until 2024. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of these technologies for automating the industrial processes. Moreover, the rising usage of YAG (Yttrium Aluminum Garnet), CO2, and fiber lasers for cutting applications is projected to drive the demand for such machines.

The global laser cutting machine market size is anticipated to reach until 2024. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of these technologies for automating the industrial processes. Moreover, the rising usage of YAG (Yttrium Aluminum Garnet), CO2, and fiber lasers for cutting applications is projected to drive the demand for such machines. Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market - The global cosmetic & toiletry containers market is projected to reach USD 38.1 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. The rising customer preference for natural alternatives and the increasing penetration of young beauty entrepreneurs are attributing to the market growth.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights