Unified Communications Market will grow at a CAGR of 24.27% amid COVID-19 Spread| SpendEdge
Jun 14, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Unified Communications market is expected to grow by USD 117.28 Billion, at a CAGR of over 24.27% by 2024.
This report evaluates suppliers based on client portfolio, product costs and aftersales services, assess customer satisfaction capabilities of suppliers, and check for a demo. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Some of the top Unified Communications suppliers listed in this report:
This Unified Communications procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Oracle Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Mitel Networks Corp.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Insights Offered in this Unified Communications Market Report
- Top Unified Communications suppliers and their cost structures
- Top Unified Communications suppliers in the US and their cost structures
- Unified Communications market spend analysis in the US
- Unified Communications price trends, and forecasts
- Cost drivers influencing the Unified Communications prices
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Unified Communications that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Unified Communications TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
