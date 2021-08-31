Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024 | Need for Integrated UEM Solutions to Manage Traditional & Non-traditional Endpoints to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Citrix Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 AG, Microsoft Corp., MobileIron Inc., Sophos Group Plc, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Unified Endpoint Management Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises



Hybrid

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Unified Endpoint Management Market size

Unified Endpoint Management Market trends

Unified Endpoint Management Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the integration of AI into UEM solutions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the integration issues in devices and OS fragmentation will challenge the growth of market participants.

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist unified endpoint management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the unified endpoint management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the unified endpoint management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of unified endpoint management market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of IoT devices

Integration of AI into UEM solutions

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Citrix Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Ivanti Software Inc.

Matrix42 AG

Microsoft Corp.

MobileIron Inc.

Sophos Group Plc

VMware Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

