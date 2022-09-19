Unified Endpoint Management Market to record USD 17.82 Bn growth -- North America to have significant market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Unified Endpoint Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, market trends, pre- and post-pandemic impact on businesses, new product launches, business strategies adopted by vendors, regional analysis, and much more. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 17.82 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 35.78% during the forecast period. Gain detailed insights into the market. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by the need for integrated unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. UEM solutions enable enterprises to have a centralized view of all the endpoints, such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, servers, printers, and other devices. UEM solutions also provide functionalities that can be integrated with MIM, MAM, MDM, and EMM solutions. Moreover, they offer real-time monitoring of data and collect endpoint data with rule-based automated response and analysis capabilities, manage mobile devices, and device provisioning, enrolment, security, and location tracking. Many such benefits are driving the demand for UEM solutions among enterprises, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, factors such as the expansion of enterprise mobility and mobile workforce, and the increased security threats will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source UEM solutions will hinder the growth of the market players.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across regions such as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Company Profiles

The unified endpoint management market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, BlackBerry Ltd, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Inc., Jamf Software LLC, Matrix42 AG, Microsoft Corp., Miradore Oy, Mitsogo Inc, ProMobi Technologies Pvt Ltd, Shoonya Enterprises Inc., Snow Software AB, Sophos Ltd., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The global unified endpoint management market is fragmented. The market is in the nascent stage of growth and is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The opportunities for growth, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and acquisitions render competition between vendors moderate. Over the years, several security solutions have been developed to improve the security of enterprises. Advances in technology have led to the development of cloud-based offerings that are cost-effective and scalable. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, as large enterprises from end-user industries are expected to take advantage of significant growth opportunities in the global unified endpoint management market.

The competitive scenario provided in the unified endpoint management market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Unified Endpoint Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 35.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries The US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, BlackBerry Ltd, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Inc., Jamf Software LLC, Matrix42 AG, Microsoft Corp., Miradore Oy, Mitsogo Inc, ProMobi Technologies Pvt Ltd, Shoonya Enterprises Inc., Snow Software AB, Sophos Ltd., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 93: 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 94: 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 BlackBerry Ltd

Exhibit 96: BlackBerry Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 97: BlackBerry Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 98: BlackBerry Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: BlackBerry Ltd - Segment focus

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 100: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 110: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Ivanti Inc.

Exhibit 118: Ivanti Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ivanti Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Ivanti Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Ivanti Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Matrix42 AG

Exhibit 122: Matrix42 AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Matrix42 AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Matrix42 AG - Key offerings

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 130: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio