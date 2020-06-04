Unified Power Acquires Power BackUPS in Latest Acquisition Growth

TERRELL, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Power expands its growing portfolio with its fourteenth strategic acquisition, this time with Power BackUPS of Graham, North Carolina, a suburb of Raleigh.

"Since 2004, Jean Koshoshek and Mitchel Wandzel have provided their customers reliable, high-quality critical power equipment and services throughout the state of North Carolina. Bringing Power BackUPS into the Unified Power family further expands our capabilities in the eastern United States while increasing our presence in the critical power service industry," said Chris Roach, Unified Power's CEO. "With this acquisition, we now have over 250 employees working across the United States to provide reliable, critical power products and services to our ever-expanding client base."

Based just outside of Dallas in Terrell, Texas, Unified Power has provided companies across the nation with affordable and reliable critical power services for their UPS equipment, DC plants, inverters, battery systems, PDUs, generators, and ATSes for more than two decades. Unified Power delivers proven technical competency combined with a commitment to customizing solutions and services that are in the best interest of each individual customer.

The Unified Power brand began in January 2011 when On Computer Services, a national critical power service company, began seeking mergers with high-quality, reputable critical power services providers across the nation. In May 2020, Power BackUPS became the 14th entity to join the Unified Power family.

Today, Unified Power supports over 6,000 customer sites, and the company continues to grow via its commitment to market-leading customer service and continued focus on acquiring relationships with companies like Power BackUPS.

Companies under the Unified Power brand include On-Computer Services, Power Protection Unlimited (PPU), Sun Sales, PowerPlus (UPS Services division), UPSCO, Power Protection Services (PPS), Lionheart Services (UPS Services division), 247 Technologies, Critical Power USA, SEPS, Core Power Services, Computer Power Systems, Inc., Tristar Power Solutions and Power BackUPS.

