Unifin Announces Final Results With Respect To Its Previously Announced Private Exchange Offer

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifin Financiera, S.A.B. de C.V. (" Unifin ") announced today the final results of its previously announced offer to exchange Unifin's outstanding notes set forth in the table below (collectively, the " Old Notes ," and such offer, the " Offer ") for up to US$200 million aggregate principal amount of 9.875% senior notes due 2029 (the " New Notes ").

The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer statement, dated January 20, 2021 (as amended on January 25, 2021, the " Exchange Offer Statement " and, together with the related eligibility letter and the letter of transmittal, the " Offer Documents "), which set forth in more detail the terms and conditions of the Offer.

The Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 17, 2021 (the " Expiration Date ").

The following table summarizes the final results of the Offer, as reported by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and exchange agent for the Offer, and the principal amount of Old Notes that Unifin has accepted for exchange:

Series of Old Notes CUSIP/ISIN Principal

Amount

Outstanding(1) Principal Amount

Tendered by the Early

Participation Date and

Accepted for Exchange(2) Principal Amount Tendered

by the Expiration Date Principal Amount Tendered

by the Expiration Date and

Accepted for Exchange 7.000% Senior Notes due 2022 90471MAB8;

P9485MAB5 /

US90471MAB81;

USP9485MAB56 US$200,000,000 US$0 US$0 US$0 7.250% Senior Notes due 2023 90470TAA6;

P94461AB9 /

US90470TAA60;

USP94461AB96 US$398,021,000 US$79,968,000 US$0 US$0 7.000% Senior Notes due 2025 90470TAB4;

P94461AC7 /

US90470TAB44;

USP94461AC79 US$442,550,000 US$48,325,000 US$2,500,000 US$1,700,000

_____________________________________

(1) As of the commencement date of the Offer.

(2) Early settlement with respect to Old Notes validly tendered on or prior to the early participation date of 5:00 p.m., New York City time on February 2, 2021 (the " Early Participation Date ") and accepted for exchange occurred on February 4, 2021 (the " Early Settlement Date ").

Unifin has accepted for exchange US$1,700,000 of the 7.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the " 2025 Notes ") validly tendered in the Offer after the Early Participation Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date. 2025 Notes not accepted for exchange will be promptly returned to tendering Eligible Holders (as defined below).

Eligible Holders of 2025 Notes that validly tendered in the Offer after the Early Participation Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date and whose 2025 Notes have been accepted for exchange are entitled to receive US$905.00 principal amount of New Notes per US$1,000.00 principal amount of 2025 Notes, as well as accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for such 2025 Notes to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date (as defined below), minus interest accrued on the New Notes exchanged therefor from January 28, 2021, the original issue date of the New Notes, as well as cash in lieu of fractional amounts of New Notes, as applicable.

The date on which Unifin will settle the 2025 Notes tendered in the Offer after the Early Participation Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted in the Offer is expected to be February 19, 2021 (the " Final Settlement Date ").

On the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Statement, on the Final Settlement Date, Unifin expects to issue US$1,538,000 aggregate principal amount of New Notes. The New Notes to be issued on the Final Settlement Date will have identical terms (other than issue date), be consolidated, form a single series and be fully fungible for U.S. income tax purposes with Unifin's US$526,095,000 9.875% Senior Notes due 2029 issued on January 28, 2021 and February 4, 2021 (the " Initial Notes "). The New Notes to be issued on the Final Settlement Date to "qualified institutional buyers" will have the same CUSIP and ISIN numbers as the Initial Notes: CUSIP: 90471M AD4; ISIN: US90471MAD48. The New Notes to be issued on the Final Settlement Date to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S will have temporary CUSIP and ISIN numbers during a 40-day distribution compliance period commencing on the Final Settlement Date: CUSIP: P9485M AE9; ISIN: USP9485MAE95. Following the 40-day distribution compliance period, Unifin expects that these New Notes will share the same CUSIP and ISIN numbers as the Initial Notes issued to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S: CUSIP: P9485M AC3; ISIN: USP9485MAC30. Considering the aggregate principal amount of Initial Notes outstanding prior to the Final Settlement Date, the aggregate principal amount outstanding of 9.875% Senior Notes due 2029 after the Final Settlement Date will be US$527,633,000.

The Offer has now expired. No Old Notes tendered after the Expiration Date will be accepted for exchange pursuant to the Offer. Old Notes that have been validly tendered and accepted for exchange cannot be withdrawn, except as may be required by applicable law.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the information and exchange agent for the Offer. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Offer or for additional copies of the Offer Documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (800) 515-4479 (toll free) or (212) 232-3233 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offer.

Unifin retained Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to act as global coordinators and lead dealer managers in connection with the Offer, and Banco BTG Pactual S.A.—Cayman Branch, Santander Investment Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. to act as dealer managers in connection with the Offer (collectively, the " Dealer Managers ").

