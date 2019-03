UNIFIN cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Date: Friday, April 12, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time

Presenting for UNIFIN:

Mr. Sergio Camacho, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Sergio Cancino, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. David Pernas, IR & Corporate Finance Director

UNIFIN will release its 1Q19 results on

Thursday, April 11, 2019 at market close

To access the Conference Call, please dial:

1-877-423-9813 (U.S. participants)

1-201-689-8573 (International participants)

Conference ID: UNIFIN

Conference Replay

A replay will be available on April 12, 2019 at 2:00pm ET for 7 days

To access the replay, please call:

1-844-512-2921 (U.S. participants)

1-412-317-6671 (International participants)

ID Number: 13689087

