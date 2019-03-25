UNIFIN cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Friday, April 12, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time
Presenting for UNIFIN:
Mr. Sergio Camacho, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Sergio Cancino, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. David Pernas, IR & Corporate Finance Director
UNIFIN will release its 1Q19 results on
Thursday, April 11, 2019 at market close
To access the Conference Call, please dial:
1-877-423-9813 (U.S. participants)
1-201-689-8573 (International participants)
Conference ID: UNIFIN
Conference Replay
A replay will be available on April 12, 2019 at 2:00pm ET for 7 days
To access the replay, please call:
1-844-512-2921 (U.S. participants)
1-412-317-6671 (International participants)
ID Number: 13689087
