UniFirst Corporation Ushers in New Era, Unveils Its Own New Delivery Uniforms for the First Time in Over 30 Years

Featuring the company's signature green and charcoal colors with reflective safety accents and striping to improve visibility on service routes, UniFirst's new uniforms are available in a range of styles. Throughout the design process, the company led the effort with an employee-first mindset, inspiring uniform options for all climates throughout North America, from Miami, Florida to Edmonton, Alberta. The new uniforms were also designed to improve upon garment features like mobility and breathability to help keep up with the demands of the RSRs' day-to-day work.

"Every business day, UniFirst proudly outfits over two million workers from coast to coast, so we understand the importance of feeling confident and looking great in what you're wearing on the job," said UniFirst President and CEO Steven Sintros. "UniFirst RSRs are the face of our company, and we want them to feel as empowered as our uniform-wearing customers. So, we felt it was critical to take all the time required to develop all 'the right' uniform elements, while also involving our RSRs throughout every step of the process." In fact, UniFirst included their RSRs during all development phases: from focus groups and conversations early on for open discussions and opinion sharing to wearer trials and surveys for real-world feedback after donning prototype (test) uniforms while servicing customers.

For the past 85 years, since its founding in 1936, UniFirst has provided uniform and workwear products and services for customers in virtually all industries, including current customers like Costco, Goodyear, and Target. "This uniform redesign is really taking us into the future," said Cynthia Croatti, executive vice president at UniFirst. "It was important for us to not only modernize the look of our RSRs, but also to adapt to the changing demands of our essential frontline employees."

As for the thousands of old-style, previously worn UniFirst RSR uniforms throughout the U.S. and Canada, the company's individual service centers will either re-purpose them for customer use or donate them to local charitable organizations thereby extending the useful life of the materials and reducing the potential impact on the environment.

In an effort to develop a new holistic brand image, UniFirst has also redesigned its entire fleet of over 4,000 vehicles. Through a phased approach, the company will be rebranding fleet vehicles across all locations over the next few years.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com .

