Unifonic Launches Rebrand at LEAP 2022

Ahmed Hamdan, Unifonic CEO and Co-Founder said: "Unifonic is a much different company than we were five years ago. We have been evolving rather quickly by building new solutions for our customers, entering new markets and growing our team, and felt it was time to update our brand to better fit our vision and personality. This new brand brings people to the center of that vision, which is to create better moments between people and companies."

Hamdan added: "It's fantastic to see global technology events like LEAP taking place in Saudi Arabia, where the pace of digital transformation has been rapid over the past five years. We're extremely proud to be involved as a homegrown Saudi company, sharing knowledge and best practices alongside many major global technology players. As such, this landmark exhibition was the perfect opportunity to share our dynamic new brand for the first time."

The sophisticated, modern brand features reinforce Unifonic's reputation as a leader within the B2B Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) sphere. Embarking on its next stage of development, Unifonic will continue to invest in the Kingdom and strengthen its relationship with existing clients as it explores further expansion in the MENA region and beyond.

At Leap, Unifonic will be showcasing new additions to its solutions including:

Flow Studio: a visual design tool that helps decision-makers without coding skills to automate and orchestrate workflows across chatbots, IVR, NPS process, notifications, marketing campaigns and more.

Notice: a turn-key notification solution that helps enterprises reach their customers over the channel of their choice to deliver critical notifications while saving significant cost.

Number masking: most useful in last-mile delivery or field service communications, which enables businesses to connect employees to customers while keeping their real phone numbers hidden. This helps to foster a relationship of trust by safeguarding customers' privacy.

Organizations rely on Unifonic to maximize customer engagement and optimize communication returns on investment. From SMS for online banking to WhatsApp vaccination requests, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform customer experience while allowing them to focus on core business activities without maintaining costly communication infrastructures.

Unifonic's new branding is now visible on their website , their platform, and all social media channels and blog .

About Unifonic:

Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. By unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots, Unifonic streamlines conversations at every touch point throughout the customer journey.

As newer channels emerge and user preferences change over time, organizations rely on Unifonic to maximize customer engagement and optimize communication ROI. Unifonic solutions help clients reach customers on their favorite channel to ensure that every interaction makes a positive impact.

From SMS one time passwords or WhatsApp vaccination requests to voice surveys and many more, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform customer experience with seamless conversations that improve customer satisfaction while allowing them to focus on core business activities without maintaining costly communication infrastructures.

Unifonic connects enterprises like Saudi Electricity Company, Ministry of Health, Absher, Uber, Aramex, Noon, as well as leading banks and financial institutions throughout the region, in addition to health, education, travel, e-commerce, and logistics sectors worldwide.

