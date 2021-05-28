UniformMarket launches new Catalog Communication Manager

"For retailers on Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion and various others generic eCommerce platforms, this is a big deal," CEO of UniformMarket, Ashok Reddy, said. "This new portal not only mitigates the challenges with product data and catalog information, but it's also available for retailers who do not necessarily use the SellersCommerce platform."

Among the benefits offered with the new Catalog Communication Manager include:

Select and subscribe up to 130+ uniform supplier catalogs that range from medical, public safety, industrial FR, corporate wear, and more. Offers a single source for all product information – no additional staff required to scrub data anymore! Reduce time required to cleanse data and save more than 10K a year with eCommerce-ready data feeds. Enjoy zero restrictions and charges on bandwidth or storage – search and download as many product images and videos as you want. Get live inventory feeds from up to 20 different suppliers. Reduce significantly all upfront inventory and order fulfillment costs by subscribing to more than 15+ dropship suppliers on the platform.

The Catalog Communication Manager proves to be a simple and yet powerful tool, which will enable dealers and retailers to download supplier feeds either in CSV format, FTP, XML or API-based.

