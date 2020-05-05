Uniforms and Workwear: Worldwide Industry Insights & Outlook to 2027 - IoT Integrated Workwear Presents Lucrative Opportunities
May 05, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uniform and Workwear Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global workwear and uniform market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2018-2025.
Factors such as increasing trends for fashionable and functional clothing along with the increasing workforce base across industries and the growing enterprise and business sector are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global workwear and uniform market.
Additionally, growing trends of professionalism by workwear fashion and necessity of analysis of workers' health by IoT integrated workwear and the rising demand for workplace safety for lowering workplace accidental occurrences and growing apparel industry are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global workwear and uniform market.
The global workwear and uniform market consist of various segments that are segmented by type, product, services, demography, application and by region. The manufacturing segment is anticipated to display significant market share by the end of the forecast period and attain a value of around USD 13 billion by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.
Based on region, the global workwear and uniform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America was valued at around USD 8 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 6%. The market in the region is further expected to cross a value of around USD 12 billion by the end of 2025.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global workwear and uniform market are Carhartt, Inc., VF Corporation, Alsico NV, Barebones Workwear, Inc., Cintas Corporation, Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., LLC, Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG, Fristads AB, VP Capital, Hejco Yrkesklader and Johnson Service Group PLC.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot
- Key Trends
- Increasing focus of employee comforts
- Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, By Region 2016-2025 (USD Billion)
- Global Workwear & Uniform Market, By Type 2016-2025 (USD Billion)
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, By End Use Industry 2016-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 2 Global Uniform & Workwear Market Definition & Scope
- Objective of The Study
- Market Definition
- Scope of the Study
- Years Considered for The Study
- Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3 Global Uniform & Workwear Industry Dynamics
- Uniform & Workwear Market Growth Prospects
- Drivers
- Increasing trends of fashionable and functional clothing
- Focus on improving service levels
- Challenges
- Availability of counterfeit products
- Opportunity
- Increasing focus of industries on workers' safety
- Industry Analysis
- Porter's 5 Force Model
- Porter's 5 Force Model, Impact Analysis (2015-2025)
- PEST Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by Type
- Market Snapshot
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by Type Performance - Potential Analysis
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, Sub Segment Analysis
- Anti-Flaming Workwear & Uniform
- Anti-Acid/Chemical Protective Workwear and Uniform
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by End-User
- Market Snapshot
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by Type Performance - Potential Analysis
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, Sub Segment Analysis
- Manufacturing Industry
- Service Industry
- Mining Industry
- Agriculture & Forestry Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Uniform & Workwear Market, Regional Analysis
- Uniform & Workwear Market, Regional Market Snapshot
- North America Uniform & Workwear Market
- Europe Uniform & Workwear Market
- Asia-Pacific Uniform & Workwear Market
- Latin America Uniform & Workwear Market
- Rest of the World Uniform & Workwear Market
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Market Strategies (2017/2018)
- Company Profiles
- ALSICO N.V.
- Bare Bones
- Cintas Corporation
- Dickies (UK) Limited
- Engelbert strauss
- Fristads AB
- HaVeP
- Hejco Yrkesklder
- Johnson's Apparelmaster
- Carhartt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v083pt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article