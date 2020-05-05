Uniforms and Workwear: Worldwide Industry Insights & Outlook to 2027 - IoT Integrated Workwear Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uniform and Workwear Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workwear and uniform market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2018-2025.



Factors such as increasing trends for fashionable and functional clothing along with the increasing workforce base across industries and the growing enterprise and business sector are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global workwear and uniform market.



Additionally, growing trends of professionalism by workwear fashion and necessity of analysis of workers' health by IoT integrated workwear and the rising demand for workplace safety for lowering workplace accidental occurrences and growing apparel industry are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global workwear and uniform market.



The global workwear and uniform market consist of various segments that are segmented by type, product, services, demography, application and by region. The manufacturing segment is anticipated to display significant market share by the end of the forecast period and attain a value of around USD 13 billion by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.



Based on region, the global workwear and uniform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America was valued at around USD 8 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 6%. The market in the region is further expected to cross a value of around USD 12 billion by the end of 2025.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global workwear and uniform market are Carhartt, Inc., VF Corporation, Alsico NV, Barebones Workwear, Inc., Cintas Corporation, Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., LLC, Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG, Fristads AB, VP Capital, Hejco Yrkesklader and Johnson Service Group PLC.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Increasing focus of employee comforts

Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, By Region 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

Global Workwear & Uniform Market, By Type 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, By End Use Industry 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 2 Global Uniform & Workwear Market Definition & Scope

Objective of The Study

Market Definition

Scope of the Study

Years Considered for The Study

Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Uniform & Workwear Industry Dynamics

Uniform & Workwear Market Growth Prospects

Drivers

Increasing trends of fashionable and functional clothing

Focus on improving service levels

Challenges

Availability of counterfeit products

Opportunity

Increasing focus of industries on workers' safety

Industry Analysis

Porter's 5 Force Model

Porter's 5 Force Model, Impact Analysis (2015-2025)

PEST Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by Type

Market Snapshot

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by Type Performance - Potential Analysis

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, Sub Segment Analysis

Anti-Flaming Workwear & Uniform

Anti-Acid/Chemical Protective Workwear and Uniform

Others

Chapter 5 Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by End-User

Market Snapshot

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry by Type Performance - Potential Analysis

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Global Workwear & Uniform Industry, Sub Segment Analysis

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture & Forestry Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

Chapter 6 Global Uniform & Workwear Market, Regional Analysis

Uniform & Workwear Market, Regional Market Snapshot

North America Uniform & Workwear Market

Europe Uniform & Workwear Market

Asia-Pacific Uniform & Workwear Market

Latin America Uniform & Workwear Market

Rest of the World Uniform & Workwear Market

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Top Market Strategies (2017/2018)

Company Profiles

ALSICO N.V.

Bare Bones

Cintas Corporation

Dickies (UK) Limited

Engelbert strauss

Fristads AB

HaVeP

Hejco Yrkesklder

Johnson's Apparelmaster

Carhartt

