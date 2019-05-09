UniKey Technologies Appoints Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge to UniKey with over 20 years in business development, sales, and marketing leadership roles in the access control, biometric, and semiconductor industries. Prior to UniKey, he led the innovation and strategy activities for the physical access control business unit at HID Global. His expertise includes growing relationships while developing strategies for emerging technologies with machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and IoT. He believes technology, when used creatively, can remove friction related to door access and other barriers - a shared belief of UniKey. In addition, Daniel holds degrees in electrical engineering and chemistry; adding a unique viewpoint and skill set to the team.

"With his extensive knowledge of the PACS market, Daniel will lead our sales, business development, and product marketing initiatives, while supporting our current strategic partnerships. Daniel's "make it happen" mindset and winning attitude will complement and enhance UniKey's ability to meet the needs of our partners and the mobile key market as we continue to enable people to move freely and securely through the world's doors, with control, convenience, and peace of mind," states Phil Dumas, UniKey Founder and CEO.

Beyond the addition of Daniel to UniKey's leadership team, the company is also growing its engineering team as it gears up for several smart access control product releases by year's end.

