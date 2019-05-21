Unikrn's New Tech Enables Fully Automated, Real Time Streamer Betting

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unikrn, a global leader in esports entertainment and wagering, has created a new technology moat allowing fans to bet on any top streamer's gameplay with fully automated odds updated in real-time.

Now Unikrn users can parlay a professional esports match and their favorite Twitch streamers, all in one multibet.

Last year, over 1,000 millennia of viewer time was spent watching Twitch alone, making the process of setting odds both daunting and essential for the future of the wagering industry. By creating AI trading bots which understand popular games, interfaces, stream components and odds generation, Unikrn Streamer Betting will be able to tap one of the most abundant sources of entertainment as an unending flood of engaging wagering content.

"Streamers are the future of celebrity, entertainment, performance and athleticism, so finding a zero-friction way to let fans engage and bet was essential for the future of our industry," said Rahul Sood, Unikrn CEO, "Not only are fans now able to watch and directly engage with streamers, but they're able to experience the full thrill of victory along with the player on screen. This is a level of interactivity only dreamed of in the old world of sports and casino betting."

This advanced system, which will include tracking of streamer performance for power fans, expands abundant and fastest-growing forms of popular entertainment for home viewers, mobile or on-site dual screen experiences.

At launch, Unikrn's Streamer Betting will be available on four continents to audiences numbering in the hundreds of millions.

"Unikrn is creating a fully-engaging platform to tap the potential of this unprecedented volume of competition-based entertainment," said Andrew Vouris, Unikrn COO, "Streamers are the star athletes of a new generation, and they're always on. Unikrn has made breakthroughs in technology and efficiency challenges that are shattering the mold of what is possible."

ABOUT UNIKRN

Established in 2014, Unikrn is one of the world's leading esports companies, building extensive crossroads through betting, content and experiences. They've been leading endemic bookmaker in esports and video games for years and have patent-pending technologies and completely unique gaming experiences. In 2015, Unikrn raised $10M in venture finance from Ashton Kutcher, Elisabeth Murdoch, Guy O'Seary, Mark Cuban, Shari Redstone, Binary, Hyperspeed, Indicator Ventures, and Tabcorp. For more information, please visit http://www.unikrn.com.

For more information, interviews and press inquiries, email Ryan Jurado, press@unikrn.com.

SOURCE Unikrn

Related Links

http://www.unikrn.com

