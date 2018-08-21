Unily Secures SOC 2 Certification

NEW YORK and LONDON, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Digital Workplace Solutions Provider Bolsters Data Management Credentials

Unily, the award-winning provider of cloud SaaS digital workplace solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed a Type 1 SOC 2 Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination. The audit conducted by Lindford & Company LLP found that Unily meets the SOC 2 standards for Security, Availability and Confidentiality with zero exceptions listed.

With a host of high-profile clients that include those in the military and defence space, a clean SOC 2 report means companies can depend on Unily for secure, compliant hosting.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy of a data providers operations. SOC 2 reports demonstrate a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.

"Unily is happy to have obtained SOC 2 certification following a significant investment of resources and time into best practice policies and procedures in information security management," said Sam Hassani, CTO, Unily. "As a leading SaaS provider, we realize the need to continuously improve our policies and procedures as they relate to data management and information security."

Unily's obtainment of SOC 2 certification builds on their achievement of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, an internationally recognized security standard that outlines specific requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within an organization, earlier in 2018.

"Our clients are the lifeblood of our business and it's important that they have confidence in our ability to protect their data, so we're thrilled to be able to offer them tangible evidence of our continued commitment to adhering to both international and domestic standards in data management and information security," said Hassani.

"Hackers have shown that they've grown increasingly sophisticated over the past year, so we're especially proud of our ability to ensure our customers that their data is in good hands when they select Unily as a partner. Moving forward, Unily will continue its commitment to best practices and policies when it comes to managing customer data."

About Unily

Unily is the award-winning digital workplace solution that specialises in transforming communication, collaboration and productivity for enterprises around the world. Unily has empowered more that 2 million worldwide users with the best-in-class tools to drive efficiency and engagement in the workplace. More than a feature-rich intranet product, Unily's customers benefit from the endorsement of Unily's Success Framework, proven to support organisations on the journey to digital transformation. A proud Microsoft Gold Partner with ISO/IEC 270001:2013 certification, Unily serves its customers from offices in Surrey, UK; New York; Seattle and Sydney.

