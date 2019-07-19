Union Bank & Trust Selects Newgen to Transform Customer Experience

MCLEAN, Virginia, July 19, 2019 Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of solutions managing content, processes and communication, today announced that Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is implementing Newgen Intelligent Business Process Management (BPM) platform for an enterprise-wide automation of its banking processes. With this implementation, UBT is looking to replace numerous disparate systems and automate manual processes in favour of a single platform that can be utilized across all areas of the bank resulting in enhanced operational efficiencies and improved customer interactions.

With a constantly growing customer base, UBT required a platform that addressed their need to automate myriad processes and eliminate the remaining paper-based workflows. In addition, UBT required a solution that allowed them to achieve process efficiencies through low-code process modelling. With Newgen, UBT found a cost-effective, customizable and intelligent BPM platform. One of the core factors driving this partnership is Newgen's Configurable Unified (BPM and ECM) Platform with Deep Domain solution accelerators on Digital Account Opening, Commercial and Consumer Lending, Customer Services Request Management and Internal Banking back office processes, this would enable UBT with quick go-to-market strategy for automating customer facing and employee centric processes.

"Our vision is to continually improve our customer experience by reducing waste, complexity, error and confusion in our internal operations," said Drew Brown, Chief Information Officer, Union Bank & Trust. "Newgen has extensive experience and expertise in the banking industry globally, which they have brought to bear in our time working with them. We were attracted by their solid product suite that enables us to internally build and customize a variety of processes, and their leverageable library of more than 50 different pre-defined banking processes across retail, commercial and wealth management. We are confident that their dedicated team will add value and recommend process improvements based on industry best practices, and we look forward to a long-term association with them," he added.

"I was very impressed with Newgen's ability to digest all the information we provided and with their ability to make suggestions on how to improve some of our pain points. I also received overwhelmingly positive feedback from all our entire team about Newgen's prototype-based methodology, these sessions generated a lot of enthusiasm about the future. Everyone is very excited about the Newgen partnership," said Julie Traynowicz, Vice President of Trust Operations and Wealth Management, Union Bank & Trust.

"Newgen BPM platform offers many advanced capabilities including process insights, digital sensing, robotic process automation, and machine learning to further add intelligence to bank's processes. We are committed to delivering such innovative technologies to UBT to help them expedite their digital transformation journey. We are glad that UBT has chosen us for this strategic initiative," said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software.

About Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Company is a $4.2 Billion bank headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska with 34 locations in Nebraska and Kansas. Founded in 1917 with nearly 50 years of family ownership has given Union Bank & Trust a consistent direction and long-term relationships with customers and employees. Voters have chosen Union Bank & Trust as Best Bank, Best Customer Service, and Best Work Environment in Lincoln for six years running.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200 banks, credit unions and financial services institutions as its customers. Newgen's process management framework automates critical business processes for financial institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, and omni-channel customer interactions. Newgen offers flexible cloud-based and on-premise solutions to its banking customers.

