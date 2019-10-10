Union Disclaims Interest In KHQA In Quincy, Illinois

QUINCY, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that it received notice from The International Chemical Workers Union (ICWU) disclaiming interest in representing employees that provide services to KHQA. After representing employees for over seven (7) years, the ICWU notified the CBS affiliate that due to "a lack of interest from bargaining unit employees," it will no longer represent the bargaining unit. The most recent contract covered a three (3) year period ending October 19, 2019.

"We are grateful for the trust our people put in us and we believe this is the result of our culture, the benefits provided by Sinclair and the many opportunities we have within the company causing employees to see no value in a third party representing their interests," commented Sharon Merrell, General Manager of KHQA.

