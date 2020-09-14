Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County Hosts 6th Annual Heart (at Home) for the Homeless Featuring Josh Weathers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County (UGM-TC) announced that the "show must go on" as they prepare for their 6th Annual Heart (at Home) for the Homeless presented by GM Financial. Hosting the annual event during the COVID-19 pandemic caused UGM-TC to think much bigger. They will now be making this incredible fundraising musical event virtual, opening the doors for attendance across the country and even worldwide on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Tickets for the virtual event can be purchased at https://heartforhomeless.com/index.php/buy-tickets/.

Back by popular demand, Fort Worth's nationally recognized singer/songwriter, Josh Weathers, who will be presenting a virtual concert to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. Those in attendance will enjoy songs from his new album, Wild Ones, as well as old favorites. Josh has mastered the art of winning over audiences with his high energy rock n' soul live shows. Click to Watch Video

"Many things have been impacted by COVID-19, and our biggest fundraising event of the year is no exception. I love that taking the event virtual creates an opportunity for attendance nationwide, especially in a year where we have bit hit hard," stated Don Shisler, President and CEO of UGM-TC. "It also allows families, neighbors, and even churches to watch the concert together. UGM-TC will be partnering with The Time Group, a Dallas based marketing firm, to promote the event through Facebook contests and emails to engage fans prior to the event."

Like so many non-profits, UGM-TC is experiencing unanticipated expenses as a result of the pandemic. They are in need of support now more than ever. Businesses or individuals wanting to help sponsor the event may do so by emailing [email protected], online at https://heartforhomeless.com/ or by calling 817.388.8406.

The media is invited to schedule one-on-one interviews with Mr. Weathers by contacting him at 817-542-3699 or by email at [email protected]. For more information on UGM-TC, visit www.ugm-tc.org.

About Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County

Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County is a united Christian organization and ministry dedicated to providing love, hope, respect and a new beginning for the homeless in Tarrant County.

