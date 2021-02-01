Union Institute & University Adds Two New Trustees to Board

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Union Institute & University has elected Dr. Edwin C. Marshall and Mr. James A. Hyatt to the board effective January 28, 2021. The appointments are effective through January 2025.

Union President Dr. Karen Schuster Webb said, "Dr. Marshall and Mr. Hyatt are seasoned higher education administrators. They are both innovators in higher education with experience in diversity, financial management and research. Their insights and knowledge will assist us as we continue to move forward in our mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility."

Edwin C. Marshall, OD, MS, MPH, FAAO, FNAP is professor emeritus of Optometry at the Indiana University School of Optometry and professor emeritus of Public Health in the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health and the Indiana University School of Public Health – Bloomington. Before his retirement in 2013, Dr. Marshall served Indiana University as vice president for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs and as associate dean for Academic Affairs and Student Administration at the IU School of Optometry.

Dr. Marshall has served as chair of various organizations, including the National Commission on Vision and Health, the Executive Board of the American Public Health Association and The Nation's Health Editorial Advisory Committee. He is a past president of the National Optometric Association, the Indiana Optometric Association and the Indiana Public Health Association. He has also served on a variety of national committees and received numerous awards related to eye health and public health

During his career, Dr. Marshall has been honored as Optometrist of the Year by the Indiana Optometric Association, the National Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association. In 2009, he was inducted into the National Optometry Hall of Fame. In 2017, the Indiana Optometric Association honored Dr. Marshall with the Indiana Optometry Lifetime Achievement Award.

Indiana University has honored Dr. Marshall with the President's Medal for Excellence, the School of Public Health-Bloomington Founding Dean's Medallion for meritorious contributions to public health and the Bicentennial Medal. In 2019, he was honored with the Indiana University Distinguished Alumni Service Award.

James A. Hyatt is a senior research associate and principal investigator at the Center for Studies in Higher Education at the University of California, Berkeley. He has extensive experience as a senior level executive at major research universities, including UC Berkeley, the University of Maryland College Park, the University of Arizona and Virginia Tech. He has served as principal investigator on externally funded research projects focused on various aspects of higher education – including financial management, financial reporting, pension reform and campus safety and security.

From 2008-2010, Mr. Hyatt served as president of the World Institute for Disaster Recovery Management. He is a recipient of the Berkeley Citation for distinguished achievement and service to UC Berkeley and is vice chancellor for Budget and Finance and CFO Emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley.

During his tenure as vice chancellor for Budget and Finance at UC Berkeley, Mr. Hyatt implemented a new campus-wide financial management system and an interactive campus resource management reporting system. While serving as executive vice president at Virginia Tech, Hyatt was actively involved in the passage of the Higher Education Restructuring Act, which provided enhanced operating flexibility to Virginia's public colleges and universities.

Mr. Hyatt received his bachelor's degree in English and his MBA in accounting, operations and systems analysis from the University of Washington. He is the author of several books on higher education financial management and is a recognized authority on college and university budgeting, financial management and cost accounting.

Union Institute & University's leaders are committed to the university's purpose and mission. More information about Union's trustees is available at: https://myunion.edu/board-of-trustees

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University offers educational programs for adults who wish to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of high-quality undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificate programs, designed for busy adults. Students can choose to complete their studies online, site-based, or through a blend of the two, depending on the program and location.

A private nonprofit university, with international outreach, Union Institute & University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and has satellite centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.

To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

