Union Institute & University and Ivy Tech Community College Announce New Transfer Agreement

"It is a privilege to join with Ivy Tech in serving communities across Indiana to provide a career pathway to a bachelor's degree at UI&U and continue both of our goals to provide a world-class education to students," said Dr. Karen Schuster Webb, President of Union Institute & University. Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College, also welcomes the collaboration. "We empower our students to achieve their career goals. This is another opportunity to fulfill those aspirations."

"Ivy Tech Community College graduates who transfer into UI&U undergraduate programs will receive a scholarship of $100 discount per credit hour for the first 30 credit hours of registration up to $3,000. Members of Phi Theta Kappa will receive an additional first semester $500 scholarship. UI&U offers all Title IV federal financial aid, State of Ohio grants for private university students as well as several university scholarships," said Sonya M. Fultz, UI&U Director, Academic Partnerships and Innovation and former chair of the Southwestern Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) Articulation and Transfer Committee. "In addition, transfer students receive all UI&U academic services that include program advising, writing and math tutoring services, 100% online library, and career services."

Fultz expands on Union's commitment to meet students regardless of where they live and work.

"Transfer agreement partnerships are another example of Union's commitment to meet students where they are in their educational career. UI&U is rapidly expanding its transfer partnerships with community colleges. New partnership agreements include Cuyahoga Community College, Southern State and other that will be signed in the next few weeks."

What is the earnings potential between an associate and a bachelor degree?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says it best. "In terms of dollars, education makes sense. Median weekly earnings in 2017 for those with the highest levels of educational attainment—doctoral and professional degrees—were more than triple those with the lowest level, less than a high school diploma. And workers with at least a bachelor's degree earned more than the $907 median weekly earnings for all workers." (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Union is a nationwide university with academic centers in Florida, Ohio and California. UI&U serves a diverse population of students as an institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The university is proud to have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HIS) with more than 25% of undergraduate students being Hispanic adult learners at UI&U.

SOURCE Union Institute & University

Related Links

https://myunion.edu

