Union Institute & University Moves National Headquarters to New Cincinnati Location

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University President Karen Schuster Webb and the Board of Trustees today announced the move of its national headquarters to Baldwin500, 2090 Florence Avenue in Walnut Hills. "On behalf of the Union Institute & University, I am pleased to announce this important and exciting milestone for UI&U," said President Webb.

Union Institute & University (UI&U) is selling its 440 East McMillan Street property to the University of Cincinnati, pending approval of the Ohio Office of Budget and Management Controlling Board. UI&U is pleased that the new owner would be a Cincinnati university. As a national university, the UI&U also has academic centers in Hollywood, Florida, as well as Los Angeles and Sacramento, California.

"As a pioneer in distance learning, over the years UI&U has found that our online and low residency instructional models no longer require the same amount of square footage for instructional space," said Dr. Webb. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was also a factor in the UI&U decision to move. A significant number of UI&U's staff and faculty, system wide, are effectively working remotely and will continue to do so.

"The selection of Baldwin500 reflects UI&U's commitment to keep our flagship center in Cincinnati, and specifically in Walnut Hills," said Ms. Sandra Mills, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. UI&U's new location in the Baldwin500 building near Eden Park Drive provides 38,000 square feet in a state-of-the-art building with enhanced technological services. Its location off I-71 will provide more visibility for Union and easy access for visitors. Dr. Webb says that, "Although we will miss our East McMillan Center, the new location will continue the level of excellence expected by our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and Board of Trustees." Dr. Webb and Ms. Mills also expressed appreciation to the Corporex organization, owners of Baldwin500, for their assistance with the relocation.

Union Institute & University purchased it current location in the former Procter & Collier/Beau Brummel Tie building in the mid-1990s, renovating it and securing its listing on the National Register of Historic Places. UI&U also renovated and occupied the 401 Gruen Watch building across McMillan Street and sold that building in 2008 to Lighthouse Youth Services.

UI&U hopes to complete its move in June 2021. UI&U enrolls undergraduate, master's, doctoral, and certificate-seeking students across the nation and internationally and has more than 20,000 alumni worldwide. In addition, UI&U is Cincinnati's only Hispanic Serving Institution with Minority Serving Institution status.

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University has been a pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates designed for adults seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasizes relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates, including two dozen college presidents, leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica, promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities.

Corporex is a Covington, Kentucky-based national development and investment firm. Corporex has a 55-year history of developing world class hotel, office and mixed-use developments in 15 states across the United States.

