Union Locals Launch 'American Airlines Should Care' Educational Campaign

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) Air Division Locals announced the launch today of an educational campaign with a focus on American Airlines. The "American Airlines Should Care" campaign is a public education effort that highlights potential concerns for air passengers and crews that employees believe could result from the current and proposed cost-cutting business practices at American Airlines.

Brian Parker, Strategic Action Coordinator for TWU Local 513, said the move should be a wake-up call for both consumers and American Airlines decision-makers. "This campaign is about honesty, integrity and concerns for the American consumers," Parker explained. "It's also about calling out the importance of transparency, honesty and integrity in American Airlines' business practices."

TWU Locals have built a public education website at AAShouldCare.com, which provides an outlet for American Airlines employees and passengers to share their stories and concerns about their American experience. The primary concern of employees is their perception that American Airlines is cutting corners in favor of higher profits. These actions directly affect every person who flies for or flies on American Airlines.

TWU International Vice President Gary Peterson said, "Our members' concerns are often lost in the press even though we have been in D.C. lobbying politicians about them several years, since we are in contract negotiations. These Locals are taking a different approach because they believe there is an immediate need for accountability and transparency at American Airlines. They are asking anyone who shares their concerns to take a stand in their defense."

Peterson encourages concerned workers and the general public to add their names to the Locals' Change.org petition. The goal is to collect as many signatures as possible to show American Airlines just how many people think the airline should care more about its employees and passengers through safe and sustainable business practices, and less about corporate greed and profits.

About TWU "American Airlines Should Care" Partners

This grassroots campaign is supported and paid for by the Transport Workers Union Locals 501, 502, 505, 507, 510, 512, 513, 514, 529, 567, 568 and 591. This campaign is designed to connect the stories of America's workers directly with the airline passengers they serve.

For more information, contact Brian Parker, TWU Strategic Action Coordinator of Local 513, twustrategicaction@gmail.com or 817.991.2001.

Related Links

http://aashouldcare.com

SOURCE Transport Workers Union of America, Air Division Locals 501, 502, 505, 507, 510, 512, 513, 514, 529, 567, 568 and 591