Union Market District's 'Shop The District' is Here to put a Red Bow on Your Holiday Season

The mission of Shop the District is to encourage safe and local holiday shopping while amplifying the small business retailers and partners of the Union Market District community. Shop the District holiday pop-up partners include:

The CornerBazar is an eclectic range of curated crafts and products in a safe, socially distanced indoor/outdoor environment that helps socially conscious shoppers check off their gift lists in one stop.

"The CornerBazar is founded on connection—supporting talented craftspeople, building community between like-minded makers and patrons, and spreading much-needed joy," said Nya Alemayhu, Co-Founder of The CornerBazar.

In addition to holiday shopping, visitors can explore the Union Market District Art Walk, an evolving street art collection with local and international artist community partnerships. Creative collaborations include Bryon Summers' "Celebrating Melanin & Black Heritage, PAINT (RED) SAVES LIVES, Mariela Ajras, Mr. Brainwash, the Washington Post's The Lily, Creative Theory, and more. Visitors can use their phones as they explore to scan QR codes located throughout the exhibit and be directed to the Union Market Art website to read the stories behind the artists' work.

The holiday activations will be spread out across the Union Market District in order to support the safety of our retailer community, as well as consumers. All retail locations will follow safety protocols to meet DC Health and CDC recommended guidelines.

Shop local, support small businesses

A recent poll indicates 86% of American shoppers are planning to buy gifts from small and medium-sized businesses (SBM) according to a report by VISA . Get your holiday list ready and make note of your favorite small businesses alongside it– shop early and shop often.

"Local retail shops make most of their money in Q4. To put this in further perspective, we typically make about half of our entire annual operating revenue in November and December in order to operate for the rest of the year. Sadly, many communities and the small businesses in them are going to look drastically different after this is all over. We depend on repeat customers and have come to know many of you well. Not only do you make our day every time you come back to the shop, but you also become an integral part of our community." - Mallory Shelter, Owner of SHELTER and Founder of DC Shop Small .

HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHTS IN UNION MARKET DISTRICT:

Home for the Holidays | Takeout, Delivery or BYO-Blanket

Whether you're a party of two or a pod of six, our restaurant partners are here for you offering delivery, take out and outdoor dining. It's critical to continue to support your neighborhood restaurants as the temperatures drop— bundle up, bring your coziest blanket and meet us on the patio of your favorite spot in the Union Market District.

In the latest episode from Union Market District Radio , a new audio platform that brings the voices of Union Market retailers, collaborators, partners and community members to audiences all around the world, Amanda McClements, Owner of Salt & Sundry speaks with Chef Nick Stefanelli of Masseria and Owner Gina Chersevani of Buffalo and Bergen about how gathering around the table has changed due to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has changed our lives by not only drawing us into our homes and away from each other, but also helping us understand the importance of closeness and gathering with our friends, family and loved ones," said Amanda McClements. "As we begin the holiday season in this new normal, we want to speak to our guests today about their fond memories of gathering and togetherness that shaped who they are today and share recipes and seasonal tips inspired by those times of commune."

Tune in to Union Market District Radio , the intersection of culture and commerce.

Chip in + Give Back

'Tis the season of giving. And as we kiss goodbye to 2020, there are some simple ways to show kindness, gratitude and compassion for your community.

Beginning December 3, Common Thread, a community action project by SWATCHROOM at In Seven Words (1268 4th St NE), celebrates what makes a community wealthy in our ability to provide for each other individually and collectively.

Support others by donating gently worn coats and winter clothing to our charitable drive. In the space, visitors will find a multi-faceted retail experience: browse vintage clothing racks, get fitted for bespoke garments, try on rare kicks, buy local original art and most importantly make our safe gathering count for others. Come contribute to our community's Common Thread!

We work hard to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. The long-term strength of our businesses and our community is critical to the economic, civic and social viability of Union Market District.

Follow us on Instagram ( @unionmarketdc) and visit unionmarketdc.com for real-time news and updates and more information regarding up-to-date take-out menus, pick-up, delivery, and online shopping options from individual businesses. Don't forget to tag us as you check off your holiday lists by using #UnionMarketDC!

Union Market District operates under the guidance from government officials and in accordance with public health guidelines.

COVID-19 safety and social distancing measures:

All of our retail locations will follow the safety protocols listed below to meet DC Health and CDC recommended guidelines.

Signage will be posted at entrances and around marketplaces reminding customers and staff of basic protocol: 1) masks are required at all times, 2) practice social distancing, and 3) perform frequent hand hygiene.

In support of social distancing, markers will be placed in appropriate places on the ground.

In support of hand hygiene, hand sanitizer will be available at entrances to outdoor markets and at each of the vendors.

Vendor shops will be spaced appropriately to ensure safe distancing.

All individual vendors will be provided with DC Health information on how to screen and monitor employees for symptoms, as well as instructions for how to handle employees reporting or exhibiting symptoms.

Limited contact or contactless payment will be provided by all vendors.

About the Union Market District:

The Union Market District is a place where businesses of all sizes launch, scale and innovate; a place for creative minds and businesses to connect, thrive, discover and make D.C. their own. Located a short walk from the United States Capitol and NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station, the Union Market District is a 45-acre historic urban development where, at its core, sits the acclaimed food market, Union Market. Since opening in September 2012, Union Market has created its own thriving international community now averaging nearly 3 million visitors annually. With Michelin-recognized restaurants and retail concepts from both coasts, the District has hosted more than 500 pop-ups and events, attracting new concepts from YouTube Space to online retail powerhouse Everlane. A contemporary Latin American market, La Cosecha, opened in the District in September 2019 on 4th Street. For more information about the Union Market District, please visit www.unionmarketdc.com or follow @UnionMarketDC on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About EDENS:

EDENS is a retail real estate owner, operator and developer of a nationally leading portfolio of 125 places. Our purpose is to enrich community through human engagement. We know that when people come together, they feel a part of something bigger than themselves and prosperity follows— economically, socially, culturally and soulfully. EDENS has 250 employees across offices in key markets including Washington, D.C., Boston, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Houston and Denver. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com or follow @WeAreEDENS.

SOURCE EDENS

Related Links

http://www.edens.com

