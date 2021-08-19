Union Pacific and Progress Rail Partner to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific locomotives will be getting a boost of biodiesel fuel. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, approved the use of up to 20% biodiesel blend in specific EMD locomotive series operated by the railroad. Previously, the locomotives were approved to operate at 5%.

"Union Pacific is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint, and this is another step toward achieving our long-term goal to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 26% by 2030," said Union Pacific Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Beth Whited, who oversees the railroad's environmental, social and governance-related efforts. "We continue to identify opportunities to increase low carbon fuel usage in our locomotives and appreciate Progress Rail's partnership in our efforts."

The updated fuel recommendation comes after testing high-horsepower locomotives, used for hauling freight long distances, and monitoring performance for things such as fuel consumption, as well as impact on engine oil and fuel filters. Progress Rail is currently undergoing additional testing and development.

"At Progress Rail, we are committed to offering sustainable solutions by providing products that facilitate fuel transition, increase operational efficiency, and reduce emissions," commented Marty Haycraft, President & CEO of Progress Rail. "Through continually investing in new products, technologies, and services, we offer a wide range of fuel flexibility, making a meaningful, positive impact on the environment and supporting our customers in achieving their GHG reduction goals."

Union Pacific and Progress Rail's efforts can also help our partners reduce their own environmental footprint. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces GHG emissions by up to 75%, and one train can carry the freight of hundreds of trucks, reducing congestion on the nation's already gridlocked highways.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

ABOUT PROGRESS RAIL

Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, is one of the largest integrated and diversified providers of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions and technologies for global rail customers. Progress Rail delivers advanced EMD locomotives and engines, railcars, trackwork, fasteners, signaling, rail welding and Kershaw Maintenance-of-Way equipment, along with dedicated locomotive and freight car repair services, aftermarket parts support and recycling operations. The company also offers advanced rail technologies, including data acquisition and asset protection equipment. Progress Rail's deep industry expertise, together with the support of Caterpillar, ensures a commitment to quality through innovative solutions for the rail industry. Progress Rail has a network of nearly 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Australia, China, India, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit progressrail.com and follow @Progress_Rail on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

