Union Pacific Announces Unified Plan 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced its Unified Plan 2020, a new operating plan that implements Precision Scheduled Railroading principles. Unified Plan 2020 will launch Oct. 1 and will be rolled out in phases across the entire Union Pacific rail network.

The plan is an important part of Union Pacific's objective of operating a safe, reliable and efficient railroad. Resulting benefits are expected to help Union Pacific achieve its 60 percent operating ratio goal by 2020, on the way to achieving a 55 percent operating ratio.

"We are not currently meeting customer expectations," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Unified Plan 2020 is our path forward to secure our place as the industry leader in safety, service and financial performance."

Precision Scheduled Railroading is operational at other large North American railroads, driving improved service reliability for customers, increased operating efficiency and reduced network complexity. Key principles being incorporated into Union Pacific's Unified Plan 2020 include:

Shifting the focus of operations from moving trains to moving cars.

Minimizing car dwell, car classification events and locomotive power requirements.

Utilizing general-purpose trains by blending existing train services.

Balancing train movements to improve the utilization of crews and rail assets.

Unified Plan 2020 is being developed in conjunction with employees closest to the work, including in the field, incorporating their experience and expertise. Union Pacific will communicate thoroughly with customers in advance of making changes to existing rail service.

The plan will first be implemented on Union Pacific's eastern North/South corridor, creating more streamlined operations between Wisconsin and Texas. Further rollout will occur in phases, with initial implementation across the entire rail network expected by 2020.

Unified Plan 2020 Investor Conference Call

A conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and via teleconference on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to further discuss Unified Plan 2020.

What: Union Pacific Corporation's Unified Plan 2020 Investor Conference Call When: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET Where: Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link. How: Live over the Internet –OR– Dial-in telephone access Domestic 877-407-8293 International 201-689-8349

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, presentation materials and the call will be archived on Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. An MP3 downloadable audio file will also be available at the same location.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP ). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain.

