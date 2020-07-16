Union Pacific Corporation Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Broadcast

OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to listen to Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE: UNP) second quarter 2020 earnings release presentation that will be broadcast live over the Internet and via teleconference on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

What: Union Pacific Corporation's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release







When: Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. ET







Where: Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link.







How: Live over the Internet









–OR–













Dial-in telephone access















Domestic 877/407-8293





















International 201/689-8349









If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, presentation materials and the call will be archived on Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. An MP3 downloadable audio file will also be available at the same location.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Related Links

www.up.com

