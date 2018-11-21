Union Pacific Names Printz Bolin Vice President -- External Relations

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific named Printz Bolin vice president – External Relations, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Mike Rock, who plans to retire Feb. 15, 2019, after 29 years of service.

Bolin, currently assistant vice president – External Relations, will continue operating out of Union Pacific's Washington, D.C., office. In his new role, he will be responsible for communicating inside the Beltway about transportation and railroad issues including economic and safety regulation, passenger rail and Amtrak, security, labor, state-specific and other transportation projects.

Bolin held various positions since joining Union Pacific in 1991 before being appointed to his current role in 2008. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mississippi in 1982.

"Printz brings a wealth of experience, building and maintaining relationships on The Hill that help inform elected officials and their staffs about key issues and legislation that could impact our business," said Union Pacific Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz. "We wish Mike the best in retirement and thank him for his leadership and many contributions to Union Pacific's success."

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. In the last 10 years, 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

